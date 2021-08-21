Mutts

Entertainment
AP

Larry Harlow, salsa pioneer from Brooklyn, dies at 82

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — Larry Harlow, the Brooklyn-born, classically trained pianist who helped popularize salsa music as one of the stars of the pioneering Fania Records label, has died. He was 82.

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies; wrote ‘Harper Valley PTA’
National
AP

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies; wrote ‘Harper Valley PTA’

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tom T. Hall, the singer-songwriter who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85.

James W. Loewen, wrote 'Lies My Teacher Told Me,' dead at 79
Entertainment
AP

James W. Loewen, wrote 'Lies My Teacher Told Me,' dead at 79

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — James W. Loewen, whose million-selling “Lies My Teacher Told Me” books challenged traditional ideas and knowledge on everything from Thanksgiving to the Iraq War, has died. He was 79.

Entertainment
AP

'Ailey' review: Revealing documentary explores the life of 'Pied Piper of modern dance'

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

He was, Cicely Tyson's warm voice told the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors in 1988, "a Pied Piper of modern dance." Choreographer Alvin Ailey, who founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958, spent his relatively short life bringing dance to the world: through his company's inte…

Entertainment
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • AP

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Entertainment
AP

Review: Maggie Q deserves better than 'The Protege' provides

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The allure of on-screen female assassins is complicated. Watching highly skilled, dangerous women take out their marks in dynamic action sequences is undeniably thrilling — especially if these targets are bad men. But it's less exciting that in many of these stories, the women are only assas…

Entertainment
AP

Britney Spears’ conservatorship fight is complex. This Q&A will get you up to speed

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ 13-year-old conservatorship, with its recent battle over whether her father should have a role in it moving forward, has landed the pop star back in a spotlight that’s similar to the one she was facing in the 2000s. Not quite as brutal, but equally bright.

Lifestyles
AP

Not just K-pop: Korean TV shows gaining US popularity

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Most nights around 10 p.m. when her family heads off to bed, Carol Holaday signs onto her computer. She's not falling down Internet rabbit holes of random information or combing through social media at her San Diego home. Holoday is signing on to volunteer with the subtitle t…