Old photos can be a treasure that keeps on giving — if you can get them out of boxes and drawers and get at them. That's where digitization comes in. The options for preserving analog photos that were shot in the decades before smartphones are increasing. It's not always cheap, but it creates a way to take your images from yesterday and not only safekeep them but share them far more easily. And many people are doing it. As one of them says, resurrecting those old images and seeing what's in them can “replace some of the glue that's gone away.”