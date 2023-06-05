- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, a movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally washes onto streaming shores Wednesday. Twelve celebrities, including former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter of “Modern Family” and Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” are put in a Mars simulation and presented with a series of challenges to colonize their version of the Red Planet in “Stars on Mars." And Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” drops its fourth and final season starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a coming-of-age story about an Indian American high school teen.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Like many of her TV judge show peers, Lynn Toler was once a real judge. At age 33 in 1992, she was elected judge of the Cleveland Heights Municipal Court, winning by just six votes.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — A young married couple driving through a blizzard in the lonely Oregon mountains hits a deer and wrecks their car. In shock, the pair knocks on the door of a remote cabin. They’re read their Stephen King and are plenty discombobulated, for their arrival seems to have been expected…
- Darcel Rockett and Adriana Pérez - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — For three young filmmakers, a trip to the Cannes Film Festival was everything. It was their first, and a bevy of supporters hope it won’t be their last.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
Prince Harry’s battle with the British press is headed for a showdown in a London courtroom this week with the publisher of the Daily Mirror. Harry is scheduled to testify in the High Court after his lawyer presents opening statements Monday in his case alleging phone hacking. It’s the first of the Duke of Sussex's several legal cases against the media to go to trial and one of three alleging tabloid publishers unlawfully snooped on him. He'll be the first member of the British royal family to testify in court in more than a century. Mirror News Group has denied the phone hacking allegations and says it used legal methods to report on Harry.
- AP
Louisiana lawmakers are adding teeth to a recently enacted law that requires pornography websites verify users are at least 18 years old. The Senate gave unanimous final passage to a bill Saturday that would allow the Louisiana attorney general to investigate and fine — up to $5,000 a day — pornographic websites that do not comply with the age verification law. The bill says for entities that “knowingly failed” to follow the law, they face an additional civil penalty of $10,000 per violation. The bill will now be sent to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to sign it into law.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5 million, more than tripling the debut of the 2018 animated original and showing the kind of movie-to-movie box-office growth that would be the envy of even the mightiest of Hollywood franchises. “Across the Spider-Verse” had been expected to open around $80 million. Instead, it turned out to be a box-office sensation, and the second largest domestic opening of 2023. Last week’s top film, the Walt Disney Co.’s live-action remake “The Little Mermaid,” slid to second with $40.6 million in it second weekend.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show. Todd will be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd says he promised his family he wouldn’t do that. Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics during a polarized time. There were rumors his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be.
- AP
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
Prince Harry has become the royal family's most famous litigant in London. The Duke of Sussex has five active legal cases, three of them involving his battle with the British tabloids. He is expected to testify Tuesday in London's High Court in the first of three cases accusing newspaper publishers of hacking his phone and other invasions of privacy. If he takes the witness stand, he’ll be the first member of the royal family to testify in court since the late 19th century. Harry's other two cases are focused around the British government's decision to withdraw his security detail when he stepped away from royal life in 2020.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Forbes released its list of America's richest self-made women on this week, and all your faves are on it.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Swift kicked off her first of three shows in Chicago on Friday, delivering a special speech for her LGBTQ fans.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: