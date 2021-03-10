Mutts

World viewership of royals' interview nearly 50 million
Entertainment
AP

  • By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Worldwide viewership of Oprah Winfrey's interview with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan is up to nearly 50 million people — and counting — as CBS quickly scheduled a Friday night rerun for anyone who missed it the first time.

Patti Smith returns to singing live with Brooklyn concert

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Patti Smith performed a mini-concert at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday to honor photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and add her voice to a series of pop-up events that represent New York City's first baby steps toward the return of live indoor performances.