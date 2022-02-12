- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cris Collinsworth is familiar with Super Bowl runs by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of the first two during his eight-year career with the franchise and has seen their highs and lows during the past 33 years, not only as a commentator but as a resident of neighboring…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show features star power fit for Los Angeles — with a New York flair.
- AP
-
DETROIT (AP) — Bank of America has given the Motown Museum a $1 million grant for its expansion campaign.
- By KATHERINE HAFNER, The Virginian-Pilot
-
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — When you hear of a message in a bottle, perhaps the term calls to mind faraway images of someone stranded on a remote island or penning love letters centuries ago.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Bieber can leave even a room full of elite athletes, actors and A-listers star struck.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Drake is all-in on the big game, and he’s not hiding his allegiances.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The “Dr. Phil” show is hitting back at current and former employees’ allegations that the daytime talk show fosters an environment of volatile, toxic and even racist behavior.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The super-exclusive Maidstone Club in East Hampton has been rocked by the death of “caddie master” Kevin Somers, 45, at the nearby home of another club employee, Marc Dern, 35.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg’s team is fighting back hard against a lawsuit filed Wednesday by a woman claiming to be a former employee of the rapper and alleging sexual assault and more by him and one of his associates.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Anthony Weiner is hitting the airwaves — with a Guardian Angel.
- By LARRY LAGE - AP Sports Writer
-
The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
CNN journalist Anderson Cooper is now a father of two and will be taking time off from his show next week to focus on his growing family.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Anna Delvey conned almost everyone she met: friends, sommeliers, designers, bankers. And she did it all in Manhattan, the most cynical place of all.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Anna Delvey was either Russian or German. Maybe she was an heiress. Or her last name was Sorokin. Today, she sits in a jail cell in upstate New York, awaiting deportation. But for a while, she had everyone fooled.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Uber TV producer Shonda Rhimes seems to have a Rolodex of favorite actors she keeps reusing, from “Off the Map” to “For the People,” “Grey’s Anatomy” to “Scandal.”
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He’ll need 360-degree vision to keep up with his family now.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
You won’t be their guest anytime soon.
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
-
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Tennessee cookie shop pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other felony charges Friday.