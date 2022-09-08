- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
An unlikely, likable mix of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "The 39 Steps," Hulu's "Wedding Season" is a millennial rom-com thriller, in which a lovelorn dreamer falls for a woman who's trouble. In the present timeline, the two are fleeing the authorities and mysterious deadly forces. In t…
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Smack.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival is starting to wind down, but they’ve saved one of the most anticipated films of the slate for last. “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe film starring Ana de Armas, is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition. The nearly three-hour epic is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood icon from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Marilyn Monroe. The film will be be available on Netflix on Sept. 23.
- AP
-
The Amsterdam Rijksmuseum will unite two iconic paintings from Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer early next year — The Girl with a Pearl Earring and The Milkmaid. The most famous museum in the Netherlands will bring together 27 of the 35 known paintings of the 17th century artist. Vermeer had the uncanny genius of letting a soothing inner light exude from his canvas. Nowhere is it more apparent than in the two paintings that have become as quintessential to Dutch art as any work of Vincent van Gogh or Rembrandt.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
More than a month after his nephew dropped his allegations of incest and harassment, Ricky Martin is not backing down.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
Resplendent in a black trouser suit, Janet Jackson sat front Wednesday at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show. The designer staged his show in the former Midtown townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor. His models walked down a winding staircase as guests were seated on two floors. Siriano's latest collection was a bit of everything in sexy, slinky looks to go with his signature full ballgowns. He topped many of his models with humongous hats. And he told The Associated Press he's in fittings for Monday's Emmy Awards. Nominee Laura Linney will be among A-listers he's dressing.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“The Boys” star Erin Moriarty opened up this week about the cyberbullying she has endured since the third season of the superhero satire premiered in July.
- By BETH HARRIS - AP Sports Writer
-
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel is taking the mound to the song “Let It Go,” known to millions as the big hit from the movie “Frozen.” The 2013 Disney movie beloved by kids is about a princess who journeys to find her estranged sister. The music hardly conjures up the kind of intimidation preferred by many of baseball's closers. Kimbrel's wife, Ashley, suggested the tune and it seems to be working. Kimbrel hasn't given up a hit in his last six games since the song began blaring from Dodger Stadium's speakers.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Float like a butterfly, sing like a bird.
Chris Pine’s rep slams ‘ridiculous’ claim that Harry Styles spit on him: ‘There is nothing but respect’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There was plenty to worry about as it was.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Barbarian” starts at night with a heavy downpour and a thunderclap. So far, so good, for what seems to be a classic horror movie. Hold onto your ponchos. Some two hours later you will have seen virtually every horror convention — from doors slamming on their own to weird monsters with mommy issues and subterranean torture rooms — ingeniously messed about with, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Even the title is a misdirection. All along are reaches for real social issues — redlining, misogyny, character redemption, gun accidents and police misconduct, among them — that elevate the film from genre-gazing silliness.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection, while Stafford plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Stark will be reporting on both quarterbacks this week for NBC. The Rams open Thursday night’s kickoff game against the Buffalo Bills while Brady and Tampa Bay visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Stark was the sideline reporter on ABC’s “Monday Night Football” from 2000-02. She spent four years with NBC News and has been with NFL Network since 2011.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday again mocked Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, who recently revealed that she talks to her therapist about nightmares she has about the divisive TV personality.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
It could have been just one night, but Serena Williams' exit from tennis turned into a boon for ESPN. The network had four prime-time nights of tennis last week, with the three Williams singles matches and her doubles match with sister Venus. Serena's third-round defeat at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic had the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN's 43-year history, beating the 3.9 million who watched the 2012 Wimbledon men's final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray. ESPN officials say they hope for a “halo effect” from Williams' last run before retirement that will boost the ratings for the rest of the Open.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After months of mediation, Netflix settled a lawsuit filed by a Georgian chess grandmaster accusing the streamer of defamation in the critically acclaimed series "The Queen's Gambit."
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have a new friend.
- AP
-
The criminal case against the man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie involves so much potential evidence that prosecutors say they need more time to review it. The suspect, Hadi Matar, appeared in a western New York courtroom Wednesday. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt asked for additional time to comply with a legal requirement to turn over evidence to Matar's lawyer. The Observer of Dunkirk reports that the judge did not immediately rule on the request. Both sides are due back next Tuesday. Matar of New Jersey is charged with rushing the stage at the Chautauqua Institution Aug. 12 and severely injuring Rushdie. He has pleaded not guilty.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Following the global success of India's hit action blockbuster "RRR," celebrated filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli is heading to Los Angeles this month for a major in-person career retrospective that could also kick-start the film's Oscar hopes.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
When the 47th Toronto International Film Festival unfolds beginning Thursday, it will follow two editions that were much diminished by the pandemic. It's been a trying period for all film festivals but an especially difficult one for TIFF. The largest North American film festival, Toronto derives its power from its audiences. And this year, the crowds will have plenty to flock to, including the world premieres of Steven Spielberg's “The Fabelmans,” Rian Johnson's “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Gina Prince-Bythewood's “The Woman King.” After two lean, virtual pandemic editions, this year's TIFF will be a full-scaled movie omnibus of the fall's most anticipated titles.
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch
-
A murder-for-hire trial involving former stars of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” has gotten underway in St. Louis, where prosecutors allege that James “Tim” Norman arranged his nephew’s killing because he needed money from a life insurance policy that he had taken out on the victim. James “Tim” Norman is charged with murder for hire in the 2016 death of his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. The case has drawn national interest because both men appeared on the the reality show on the OWN Network. Prosecutors allege that Norman had his nephew killed to collect on a life insurance policy. Norman's attorneys say he was concerned that decisions Montgomery was making put him in danger.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Pinocchio'