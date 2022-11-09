The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Shoe and sports apparel maker Adidas has lowered its earnings forecast for the full year to account for losses from ending its partnership with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in response to Ye’s antisemitic remarks. The Herzogenaurach, Germany based company had previously said ending the partnership with Ye’s Yeezy brand would cost it 250 million euros. As a result it lowered its sales outlook for the year, to a low single digit increase from a mid-single digit increase, and net profit from continuing operations to 250 million euros instead of 500 million euros. The company had already cut its year forecasts on Oct. 20, five days before it announced it was ending the relationship with Yeezy.
For news organizations covering the midterm election, it was a night in search of a narrative. Tight races across the country confirmed the nation's divide. Reporters, despite being armed with statistics and projections, were wary of drawing conclusions about the political future. The New York Times' ‘Needle’ barely budged throughout the night. As Tuesday night ebbed into Wednesday morning, the failure of Republicans to meet some of their hopes and expectations became a story, but vote counting continued. Networks had invested in more coverage of democracy issues, but they were turning out to have mostly gone unneeded.
Climate protesters in Australia scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell’s soup cans but didn’t appear to damage the piece because it’s encased in glass. The incident Wednesday was the latest in which climate protesters have targeted an iconic artwork without causing permanent damage. Other protesters have thrown soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London and mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in Germany. A group called Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies posted video to social media showing two women applying blue graffiti to five of 10 screen prints by Warhol depicting Campbell’s soup cans.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A federal judge has laid out a data-laden case for why she blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster. The ruling handed a victory to the Biden Justice Department in its contention that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could hurt competition for top-selling books. In her ruling filed Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Florence Pan also waved off as not relevant the publishers’ assertion that Penguin Random House would be the best “home” for Simon & Schuster and that other buyers _ notably private equity firms _ could destroy it.
The four World Series games telecast last week were consistent in their drawing power, each pulling in between 11.16 million and 12.77 million viewers on Fox. In this case, the pivotal fifth game between the Astros and Phillies had the biggest audience. Fox missed out on the jackpot of a seventh game, with the do-or-die aspect usually drawing a crowd. The World Series was more popular last week than anything but NBC's usual ratings-leader, Sunday night NFL football. The SEC clash between Alabama and LSU also snuck into Nielsens' top 10 for the week. As is also typical of this fall, CBS' ‘60 Minutes’ was the most popular non-sports event.
Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. He was 73. Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. A representative for the band says he died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida. The Country Music Hall of Fame says that as a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982 alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook steered Alabama up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight."
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
-
Since her trial and subsequent acquittal for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee 11 years ago, Casey Anthony has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, Anthony will finally be telling her story as part of a new limited series, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” streaming …
Audible best-sellers for week ending November 4th.
The people of the United Kingdom are in the midst of a challenging moment.
The death of actor Chadwick Boseman looms large over "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to "Black Panther," the 2018 blockbuster that signaled a new — and long overdue — form of representation in the superhero genre at large.
SAN DIEGO — It is not uncommon for music stars performing benefit concerts to give a shout-out or two to the cause they are supporting.
"The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey was moved to tears Sunday by a sweet surprise she received from a Delta airlines pilot.
Sylvester Stallone pulled no punches when recently asked for his thoughts on "Creed III," the latest boxing film in the "Rocky" franchise and the first to exclude him from the cast.
Chris Evans — best known as a Marvel superhero, dog lover and Twitter politico — is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive this year, but he had to wrest the title away from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ review: After T’Challa, a new protector, in an ungainly but engaging sequel
A big, rangy Marvel follow-up — made without the grand presence of Chadwick Boseman, who died two years after “Black Panther” came out in 2018 — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” acknowledges the loss of both King T’Challa and the actor who played him with a grave and moving extended prologue…
A movie by one of Hollywood’s most successful directors that’s based on his early life begins, appropriately enough, at a movie theater and ends at a movie lot. “The Fabelmans” is clearly a very personal film for Steven Spielberg and it’s as much a coming-of-age journey as a form of expensive therapy, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The script has Spielberg reteaming with playwright Tony Kushner to chart both Sammy Fabelman’s first 20 years as well as the cracks appearing in his parents’ agonizing marriage. Kennedy says the focus sometimes gets a bit blurry and the whole often doesn’t add up to much. “The Fabelmans” opens in limited release Friday and in wide release Nov. 23.
The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television. The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020. Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night.
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' pays tribute to Boseman while effectively advancing the story
2018’s “Black Panther” wasn’t just a wild success, it was an axis-shifting historically significant moment — the first major comic book movie featuring a Black superhero, it was the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture, and it won three Oscars, for its score, production des…
Highlights you may or may not see in HBO broadcast of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction
LOS ANGELES — Highlights of Saturday's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will be broadcast on HBO Nov. 19. Good luck trimming the five-and-a-half-hour marathon to three hours or so.
MINNEAPOLIS — After Low singer/drummer Mimi Parker's death to cancer at age 55 was announced Sunday, tributes to the Duluth musician have been posted online from as far away as Scotland and Iceland and from names as well-known as Robert Plant and Sleater-Kinney.
Made in the wake of tragedy, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. Like someone going through the stages of grief, Ryan Coogler’s movie is at turns mournful and rootless, full of rage and blessed with clarity, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In the fantastical Marvel Cinematic Universe where mortality is almost always a plaything, wrestling with the genuine article, in the death of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman, makes for an unusually uncertain, soul-searching kind of blockbuster-scale entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters Thursday.