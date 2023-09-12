Mutts

Aaron Rodgers is sidelined but the Jets will still make at least 3 more appearances in prime time
Sports
AP

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets delivered record numbers for their season opener. Rodgers’ ill-fated Jets debut averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The Jets have five more prime-time appearances scheduled but only two can be subbed out due to the league’s flexible schedule rules. Those are the Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” contest at Las Vegas on Nov. 12 and the Dec. 28 game at Cleveland on "Thursday Night Football."

National Book Awards drop Drew Barrymore as host after her talk show resumes despite strike
Ap
AP

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

The National Book Awards have dropped Drew Barrymore as the host for this year’s ceremony, a day after her talk show taped its first episode since the Hollywood writers strike began. The organization announced the move Tuesday, saying it had rescinded her invitation to host. The resumption of the CBS talk show doesn’t inherently cause issues with the actors guild, which is also on strike, as daytime talk shows are governed by a different contract that was renewed and ratified last year. But Barrymore’s show employs at least three writers who are members of the writers guild, which has been on strike since early May.

Ap
AP

John Mayer's benefit show in LA aims to help veterans

  • Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Singer-songwriter and noted guitarist John Mayer will play a special solo concert to benefit the Heart and Armor Foundation at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Music Review: Mitski dances with the devil and God on 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We'
Ap
AP

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Mitski, one of the most idiosyncratic and devoted artists in indie rock, has returned. Her seventh album is titled “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.” It is yet another work of incredible depth, says Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman in her review. Tracks like the opener “Bug Like an Angel” are both hopeful and haunting. If the messaging wasn't paradoxical, it wouldn’t be up for interpretation, and it certainly wouldn’t be a Mitski record. Sherman says few artists know how to masterfully unearth humanity’s most disappointing and frustrating characteristics, and fewer do so lovingly. Mitski's “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We" will be released on Friday.

Movie Review: Kenneth Branagh crafts a sumptuously spooky ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Ap
AP

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Kenneth Branagh indulges in the kind of macabre theatricality that only a crumbling Venetian palazzo on a stormy Halloween night can provide in “A Haunting in Venice," which co-stars Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Camille Cottin. Agatha Christie takes a bit of a backseat here, as Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green take only the loosest inspiration from her 1969 book “The Hallowe’en Party." AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that this is the best of Branagh’s stately and flawed Hercule Poirot franchise, beautiful, spooky and fun. Rated PG-13, it opens in theaters Friday.

FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US
Ap
AP

  • AP

Casino operator MGM Resorts International says resorts are open despite a cybersecurity issue that led to the shutdown of its computer systems across the U.S. The FBI on Tuesday characterized its investigation as ongoing but offered no additional information. Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts says it shut down some systems beginning Sunday in efforts to protect data. It said reservations and casino floors were affected. It didn't call the event a cyberattack. Some customers posted accounts on social media about not being able to make credit card transactions, obtain cash from ATMs or enter hotel rooms using key cards. Some images showed video slot machines gone dark.

Book Review: 'Elon Musk' offers a revealing but not surprising portrait of tech mogul
Ap
AP

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

Biographer Walter Isaacson offers a revealing but not that surprising portrait of Elon Musk in his biography of the tech billionaire. In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Isaacson hammers home the portrayal of the SpaceX founder and owner of X, formerly Twitter, as a mercurial but visionary figure. DeMillo writes that the book is a fitting addition to Isaacson collection chronicling the lives of major figures in science and technology. DeMillo says Isaacson deftly writes about complicated topics but also deeply explores Musk's background and family. The book doesn't conclude whether Musk's risk taking is propelling his success or hampering it.

Movie Review: 'A Million Miles Away' charms and inspires with the tale of an unlikely astronaut
Ap
AP

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

If ever there was an inspirational story about reaching for the stars, it’s “A Million Miles,” about the real-life journey of how a boy who grew up as a migrant farmworker became a NASA astronaut. It starts in the corn fields of Michoacan, Mexico, as José Hernández looks up into the sky in wonder, and it ends two hours later with him 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. Biopics with outsized heroes can lay it on thick, but “A Million Miles” manages to keep its hero’s feet firmly on earth, largely thanks to stars Michael Peña and Rosa Salazar.

Ap
AP

Missouri's pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot

  • By DAVID A. LIEB - Associated Press

A coalition of professional sports teams in Missouri is backing a new proposal to put the legalization of sports betting on the 2024 ballot. The group is spearheaded by the St. Louis Cardinals also includes the Kansas City Chiefs and all four of the state's other major sports teams. Their plan would allow sports betting at sites run through their sports teams and casinos. Sports betting has expanded rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. It's now operational in 35 states, with a couple more scheduled to launch in the coming months. But legislation to allow it has stalled in the Missouri Senate.

NY Philharmonic gets $40 million gift that endows Gustavo Dudamel's job as music director
Ap
AP

  • AP

Incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the New York Philharmonic at its spring gala on April 24, the orchestra said as it announced a $40 million gift from co-chairman Oscar L. Tang and wife Agnes Hsu-Tang that will endow his position. Dudamel was hired in February to become the Philharmonic’s music director for the 2026-27 season. He conducted the orchestra last May in three performances of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony but was not scheduled to lead it in the 2023-24 season, which opens Sept. 27. The program of Dudamel’s concert was not announced.

Ap
AP

Movie review: Wrestling biopic 'Cassandro' looks beyond the swagger and sequins

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

An aspiring luchador known as El Topo leaves the ring, defeated, having been flattened by a hefty competitor named Gigantico. The camera slowly tracks his exit as the announcer introduces a new wrestler entering the ring: his barrel chest bursting out of a flamenco-inspired costume, sporting…

Ap
AP

Over 3 years after it was stolen, a van Gogh painting is recovered but with some damage

  • AP

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered more than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Groninger Museum says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” is temporarily being kept in Amsterdam. The work, painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020. The museum said Tuesday that it's “extremely happy and relieved that the work is back.” It declined to provide details about the investigation. It said the painting “has suffered” but appears to be in good condition. An insurance company had paid out on the loss but the museum intends to buy it back.

Book Review: Novelist and blogger Cory Doctorow pens a manual for destroying Big Tech
Ap
AP

Book Review: Novelist and blogger Cory Doctorow pens a manual for destroying Big Tech

  • By FRANK BAJAK - AP Technology Writer

“There is no fixing Big Tech,” Cory Doctorow, a novelist and public-interest technologist who gained online fame with the blog “Boing Boing,” writes in his new book “The Internet Con: How To Seize The Means of Computation,” a manifesto for people who want to destroy it. "A simple, well-crafted vision of a more civil, civic-minded online life – peppered with sad tales of the human cost of Big Tech greed – make for an illuminating read, writes Associated Press technology writer Frank Bajak. Not least because Doctorow, a novelist and longtime former public-interest technologist, lays out a plan of action.

Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Ap
AP

Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding

  • AP

Author Sandra Cisneros is this year’s winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honoring writers who help foster “understanding between and among people.“ Cisneros is best known for her million-selling novel “The House on Mango Street” and has often drawn upon her Mexican heritage and her childhood community in her own work. She has also supported other writers through her nonprofits the Macondo Foundation and the Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Foundation. The Holbrooke award is named for the late U.S. diplomat and is presented by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. In 1995, Holbrooke helped broker the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the Bosnian War.

Ap
AP

Lady Gaga says ‘Jazz + Piano’ should be her ‘forever’ show

  • John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga has been riding the “Jazz + Piano” express at Dolby Live since the pandemic reopening. Her “Enigma” pop show hasn’t performed since Dec. 30, 2019. There has been talk of the show coming back, in some form, maybe as a theater version of her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour.

Ap
AP

Emmy-nominated VFX help make sure 'Andor' does not feel like a galaxy far, far away

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

One of the best things about "Andor" is that it doesn't feel like "a galaxy far, far away." Even more than its cinematic springboard, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the Disney+ show's concerns feel ground-level, more relatable than most of the dynastic, Force-fueled, "Star Wars" saga. Inste…