- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Tupac Shakur, dressed in a suit, stared somberly from a blown-up photo that was erected on an easel like at a memorial service. But the mood along a Hollywood city block on Wednesday pulsed more as a party.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals to the White House to celebrate Pride Month. It's a high-profile show of support at a time when the community feels under attack like never before and the White House has little recourse to beat back state-level legislation against them. Biden was set to announce new initiatives to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks, help youth with mental health and homelessness, and counter book bans. The White House says it's monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to go ahead with Thursday night's event on the South Lawn.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Mike Ness, singer and guitarist for the legendary SoCal punk group Social Distortion, said Wednesday he has stage 1 tonsil cancer.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Morgan Wallen has been cleared to return to performing.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi announced Monday that he will "cancel all commitments" until he plays England's Glastonbury music festival on June 24.
- AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert next week in a “celebration of community, culture and music.” The White House says the concert will be held June 13 on the South Lawn. The artists that will be featured include Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald, singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, a member of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday. The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood. Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthdate is on June 16. Tupac Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. Radio personality Big Boy emceed the ceremony. Guest speakers also included filmmaker Allen Hughes and poet Jamal Joseph.
- By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN - Associated Press
An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot. Court records show that Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges including civil disorder, a felony. The FBI says video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and wielding a stolen police shield during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” His credits also include parts on “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Richard Snyder, a visionary and imperious executive at Simon & Schuster who presided over the publisher’s exponential rise during the second half of the 20th century and helped define an era of growing corporate power, has died. He was 90. During Snyder’s reign, bestsellers included Mary Higgins Clark’s crime thrillers and Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove.” Snyder was also an early advocate for electronic publishing and vastly expanded Simon & Schuster’s scope by spending more than $1 billion on acquisitions. The company's revenues multiplied from around $40 million annually in the 1970s to more than $2 billion by the mid-1990s.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Writer-director Celine Song's “Past Lives" is both an uncommonly grounded love story and an unusually soulful immigrant tale. A breakout hit of the Sundance Film Festival, the A24 release is one of the year’s most acclaimed films. Greta Lee stars as a Korean-Canadian playwright who reconnects with a childhood sweetheart from her upbringing in Seoul. When he comes to New York 24 years later, Nora is happily married. The visit doesn’t erupt a melodramatic love triangle but spawns something gentler and more ineffable about love, life and identity. Song considers the movie a series of goodbyes where the first attempts don’t stick.
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ review: Amid the banging and Optimus Priming, a pretty zippy movie
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
You know what’s not bad? “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Dumber than a box of lugnuts, but superior to the Michael Bay-directed schlocktaculars that ran as long as 165 minutes. The new “Transformers” movie clocks in at 117 minutes, a lot of them pretty zippy.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Wayne Brady is ready to bring some Broadway magic to “The Wiz.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Shannen Doherty is facing even more difficulty in her battle against breast cancer.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Shannen Doherty, star of “90210″ and “Charmed,” has shared a health update regarding her yearslong battle with breast cancer — just weeks after announcing her divorce from her husband of 11 years.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
A Los Angeles federal court judge has sided with British pop star Dua Lipa and her label Warner Records, ruling that there’s “insubstantial” evidence Lipa broke copyright laws with her 2020 hit “Levitating.”
- By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO - Associated Press
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has disclosed that she received a $1,200 congratulatory floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,580 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot in her first months as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The details of gifts given to Jackson were among the reports provided by most members of the court in their annual filings. They were released Wednesday. Reports were not available from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who received extensions of up to 90 days, the federal judiciary said. Thomas’ receipt of undisclosed gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow has prompted calls for ethics reform on the nation’s highest court. It was not clear why either man needed more time.
- AP
A bronze statue of renowned American author Willa Cather has been unveiled in the National Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol. Political leaders from Nebraska and Washington noted the author's reputation as a writer who captured the pioneer spirit of those who lived on the open plains of the Heartland. The statue was created by Littleton Alston, a professor of sculpture at Creighton University, the first Black artist to have a statue in the collection. The statue shows the author holding a walking stick in one hand and writing paper in another, while taking a step forward. Cather's most popular works include “My Antonia” and “O Pioneers.” She died in 1947.
- AP
The Santa Fe Opera will present the world premiere of “The Righteous” by composer Gregory Spears with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith on July 13 next year, a work set among church communities in the American Southwest. The opera stars baritone Michael Mayes as a preacher who becomes governor during a period stretching from the Iran hostage crisis in 1979 to the Gulf War in the 1990s. The cast includes countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, bass-baritones Greer Grimsley and Nicholas Newton, sopranos Amber Wagner and Elena Villalón and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Katherine Heigl recently opened up to her former "Grey's Anatomy" co-star Ellen Pompeo about Heigl's infamous exit from the long-running medical drama.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
A high school gym teacher grappling with her sexual identity is challenged on both a micro and macro level in 1988 England in “Blue Jean,” the directorial debut of Georgia Oakley, starring Rosy McEwan in theaters Friday. In the late 1980s, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher talked about homosexuality as being in conflict with morality and a law is passed to “prohibit the promotion of homosexuality" in places like schools that would exist in some form until 2003. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Blue Jean” is “a quietly complex portrait of compartmentalization and self-actualization.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Daytime actor Haley Pullos is facing more legal trouble over a car crash that led to her arrest in April.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Attention California kids: Go read, go read, go read, go reeeeaaadd! I'm begging you to get free books because you can.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas singer-songwriter who dazzled national-TV audiences more than a decade ago is in the battle of his life.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — Pat Cooper was a bombastic, boundless comic who became the friend and contemporary of legends.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Lala Kent would like to thank her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Since their secret monthslong affair dubbed “Scandoval” went public in early March, the Bravo reality show’s heat meter has skyrocketed and cast members have been capitalizing on the infamy. While Sandoval didn’t cheat on Kent, she’s not a stranger to betrayal of this kind. Kent spoke to The Associated Press about moving on from ex Randall Emmett, building her own business empire, her friendship with Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix and how, in a certain way, she's grateful to Sandoval.