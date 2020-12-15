Mutts

Mutts
Entertainment
AP

Meet the mysterious cartoonist behind 'the weirdest thing on Adult Swim'

  • Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Recently returned to Adult Swim, the Afro-retro-futurist-absurdist "Lazor Wulf" was one my favorite shows of 2019, and it shows no signs of being less so in its second season. Arriving as if fully formed from the collective head of creator Henry Bonsu and his writers, animators and voice art…

'Big Sky' stumbles in addressing Native American criticism
Entertainment
AP

'Big Sky' stumbles in addressing Native American criticism

  • By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After ABC's “Big Sky” drew Native American censure for overlooking an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women and girls, its producers set about making changes. But the first, hurried steps were called “bumpy” and insulting by Native leaders.

Entertainment
AP

Correction: John le Carré obituary

LONDON (AP) — In a Dec. 13 story about the death of spy novelist John le Carré, The Associated Press incorrectly reported that television versions of “Smiley’s People” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” were released in 1965. A film adaptation of “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” was released…