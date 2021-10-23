The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO - The Associated Press
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As a film crew and actors in Western garb prepared to rehearse a scene inside a wooden, chapel-like building on a desert movie ranch outside Santa Fe, assistant director Dave Halls stepped outside and grabbed a prop gun off a cart.
- By DOUG MACCASH, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Men may have ruled ancient Greece, making all the important decisions about money, religion and war. But when those toga-swathed boys needed crucial advice, they turned to a woman. Three thousand years ago, Greek leaders made pilgrimages to the Oracle of Delphi, a priestes…
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — ABC’s popular procedural “The Rookie” has banned the firing of real guns on the show after a fatal accident Thursday on a movie set in New Mexico.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria need to stay off social media, except to honor victim Halyna Hutchins, crisis experts say
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Alec Baldwin and his influencer wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have bolstered their careers by being extremely active on Instagram, with the highly opinionated actor regularly sharing his reflections on culture and politics and the couple constantly disseminating images of their happy life with thei…
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- Ashley Lee and Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by an incident involving a prop gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust.” It begs the question: How could this happen?
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle is standing by his jokes but is open to dialogue with those who were offended by the controversial remarks he made in his new Netflix standup special, “The Closer.”
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The set of the Western film "Rust" was the site of a real-life shooting Thursday when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed rising cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Rust," the Western at the center of tragic events that claimed the life of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is directed by Joel Souza and stars Alec Baldwin as an outlaw named Harland Rust. In the film, the title character goes on the run with his estranged 13-year-old grandson after th…
- AP
-
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Writer and former Nicaraguan Vice President Sergio Ramírez announced Friday he will go live in Spain, after the government of President Daniel Ortega tried to arrest him and banned his latest book.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of "Rust" with a prop gun, a half-dozen camera crew workers walked off the set to protest working conditions.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Writer-director Joel Souza, who was wounded in a tragic incident Thursday on the New Mexico set of his film "Rust" that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Peter Scolari, the prolific actor who rose to fame on the TV show “Bosom Buddies” with longtime friend Tom Hanks and was nominated for three Emmy Awards for his role on “Newhart,” died Friday. He was 66.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Stephen Baldwin is speaking out in the wake of brother Alec inadvertently killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a prop gun tragedy.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — It's just a few hours before Mick Jagger and company take the stage in Los Angeles, and Rolling Stones problem-fixer Dale Skjerseth is as relaxed as Jimmy Buffett.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust” killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza. But just what exactly is a “prop gun,” what is a blank cartridge and how can they be so deadly?
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died Thursday after a prop firearm that actor Alec Baldwin was holding discharged on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital. While many things still aren't known — police are inv…
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy," has died. He was 66.