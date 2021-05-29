Newspaper Fun

Remember on Memorial Day
Entertainment
AP

Lebanese singer deported from Saudi after 50-day detention

  • By SARAH EL DEEB Associated Press

A prominent Lebanese singer and composer known for his strong opinions said he has been deported from Saudi Arabia after a 50-day detention — mostly in solitary confinement — because of opinions expressed online in support of Lebanon’s president and his ally the Iran-backed Hezbollah.