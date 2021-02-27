Newspaper Fun

African and American Folktales
Entertainment
AP

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.

Dutch poet declines assignment to translate Gorman's works
Entertainment
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A writer who was chosen to translate American poet Amanda Gorman's work into Dutch has handed back the assignment following criticism that a white author was selected to translate the words of a Black woman who is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.