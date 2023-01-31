- Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — It’s something many authors dream about: writing a bestselling book and selling it to the movies. For Fort Worth-based Jeff Guinn, it just came true. His 2017 book, "The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple," is heading to Hollywood, and Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCap…
- Colin Warren-Hicks - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
NORFOLK, Va. — A gleaming, hand-painted bronze sign reading “Veni Vidi Vici” hangs above a wall of stained paint cans, dividing a vast work floor from a second-story mezzanine.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A Marvel film that provides a bittersweet sendoff for the franchise's deceased star tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 7.
- Sarah Moreno - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Latinos and Miamians take their dancing very seriously. That is why the person who gets them moving has their eternal gratitude. They elevate this person to the ranking of a star and give him or her their hearts. Willy Chirino is one of those stars from Miami and Cuba. Now the Histor…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
Prosecutors are scheduled to file involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of a Western movie in 2021. Prosecutors say they will file in court and make public felony charges against Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed that could carry penalties of up to five years in prison. Prosecutors also said they will release a signed plea agreement with assistant director David Halls. Halls oversaw safety on the set. Baldwin has described the killing as a tragic accident and says he was told the gun was safe.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Cindy Williams, who played sweet, wide-eyed Shirley Feeney on the “Happy Days” spinoff “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. She was 75.
- AP
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week disputes the validity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees. The amendment replaces them with Lisa Marie Presley’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough died in 2020. Priscilla Presley is asking a judge to throw out the amendment, which she says is not authentic. Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to a hospital with a medical emergency.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Nothing has caused quite as much a stir around this year’s Oscars as the best-actress nomination for British actress Andrea Risenborough. Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance as an alcoholic Texas single mother in the scantly seen indie drama “To Leslie,” a pick that has since brought scrutiny from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Riseborough rose into the Oscar ranks thanks largely to the grassroots efforts of “To Leslie” director Michael Morris and his wife, actor Mary McCormack. They urged stars to see the film and either host a screening or praise Riseborough’s performance on social media. Now, the academy is examining those tactics.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — For the first time since their suspension in late 2022, there was no mention of “GMA3″ hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the start of Monday’s program.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Little Miss Sunshine” is all grown up.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine have reportedly welcomed their third child months after the couple weathered a scandal hinging on Levine’s social media activity.
- Madeleine Marr - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Fourth time’s hopefully the charm for Marc Anthony.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Pamela, a Love Story,” a new documentary from filmmaker Ryan White gives Pamela Anderson the chance to tell her story. Anderson is able to tell her life story in her own way from her discovery to her Playboy debut, through Baywatch, her many husbands and right up through her recent run on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes the film is wholly captivating thanks to the funny, candid Anderson, who is still an open book and a hopeful romantic who is loathe to call herself a victim. Rated TV-MA, “Pamela, a Love Story” is streaming on Netflix starting Tuesday.
- By DAVE SKRETTA - AP Sports Writer
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray’s hiring in a statement Monday. He is replacing Dan McLaughlin, who left the booth after 24 years earlier this offseason following his third arrest for drunken driving. The 57-year-old Caray attended high school in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield before heading to Georgia for college. He spent the past 20 seasons with the Braves and also has worked for the NBA’s Magic, the Mariners and the Cubs.
- By ALANIS THAMES - AP Sports Writer
Miami's young star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for Sony’s MLB The Show 2023 video game. Chisholm, an avid video game player, is the first Marlins player to appear on the cover of the American version of the game, but he joins a host of athletes across Miami sports who have been major video game cover athletes. The 24-year-old Chisholm has a career .243 batting average and .449 slugging percentage.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Michael Jackson will be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in a biopic directed by “Training Day” filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A new plaintiff has sued shock-rock singer Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual assault of a minor.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Connie Britton's new series, “Dear Edward,” debuting Feb. 3 on Apple TV+, reunites her with the executive producer of “Friday Night Lights,” Jason Katims. The two had hoped to work together after “Friday Night Lights” ended its run in 2011 after five season. “Dear Edward” also stars Colin O’Brien as Edward, a12-year-old boy who is the only survivor of a plane crash that killed everyone else on board, including his parents and brother. “Dear Edward” follows the boy’s journey with grief and the community that is created among the loved ones left behind as a result of tragedy.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian and radio-show host Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son Brandon Jamaad Smiley.