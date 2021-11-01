Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
Seattle hip-hop is on a hot streak. Can it finally get the national respect it deserves?

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — There's a template bloggers at national music outlets often deploy when writing about rappers from Seattle. It starts off noticing our Upper Left geography, maybe something about our rock pedigree and, with a Macklemore caveat, mentions that the region isn't really known for hip-ho…

+10
Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young
Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young

  • By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Wole Soyinka, Nigeria's Nobel-winning author, sees his country's many problems — misgoverning politicians, systemic corruption, violent extremists, and kidnapping bandits — yet he does not despair.

Bollywood superstar’s son walks out from jail in drugs case
Bollywood superstar’s son walks out from jail in drugs case

  • AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son walked out of jail on Saturday and was greeted with dancing and firecrackers, over three weeks after his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship party in Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital.

