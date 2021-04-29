The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to probation Wednesday for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
Hollywood thrillers in which sophisticated, attractive city folk move to creaky old country homes and experience scary things are a dime a dozen. Less common is when those Hollywood thrillers are based on the theology of 18th-century Swedish mystic Emanuel Swedenborg.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Easily the most heartfelt movie about family life that also includes a robot apocalypse and a pug often mistaken for a loaf of bread, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is an antic, irreverent animated delight that somehow doesn't sacrifice depth even as it hurtles forward at breakneck comic speed.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rachel Lindsay, ABC’s 2017 “Bachelorette,” is leaving the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that she has co-hosted since July 2019, first with fellow alum Ali Fedotowsky and then with Becca Kufrin.
NEW YORK (AP) — The audiobook publisher of a new Philip Roth biography is pulling the release, following W.W. Norton and Company's announcement that it was withdrawing the print edition amid multiple allegations against author Blake Bailey of sexual harassment and assault.
- Tony Marrero Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — Funeral plans are set for Gregory Jacobs, the internationally known hip hop artist known as “Shock G and “Humpty Hump” who died last week in Tampa at 57.
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Season four of "The Handmaid's Tale," the first three episodes of which are now streaming, is replete with more pain and misery than any one woman should ever have to endure. The bruised and battered June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), aka Ofjoseph, formerly Offred, survives to fight the patriarc…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Bachelor" star Matt James has confirmed he is "pursuing" a relationship with finalist Rachael Kirkconnell after their season of the competition program ended in a racism controversy.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“My client has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly.”
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Poetry Foundation has chosen Michelle T. Boone as its new president, the first time a woman and a person of color will be leading the wealthy, Chicago-based institution that oversees the century-old Poetry magazine, organizes workshops and other programs, and distributes …
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school in July as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.
- Madeleine Marr Miami Herald (TNS)
Congratulations to Marysol Patton, who married her “soulmate” Steve McNamara in Tulum, Mexico, on Thursday.
- Madeleine Marr Miami Herald (TNS)
Machine Gun Kelly had quite the turnout at his concert Saturday night at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Novels that explore forgotten and neglected communities in Britain, the U.S. and the Caribbean were named finalists on Wednesday for the 30,000 pound ($42,000) Women’s Prize for fiction.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jean Trebek, professional sound healer and wife of treasured game show host Alex Trebek, has opened up about her husband’s cancer battle and larger-than-life legacy in her first interview since his death.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
It feels like a thousand years since “A Thousand Miles” hit the airwaves.
David Zurawik: Tucker Carlson trying to be like Trump with transgressive talk on masks. And, sadly, it works
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
I decided a few weeks ago that I was not going to write about Tucker Carlson anymore. The reason: He was generating a lot of chatter, but he was doing so by obviously imitating the media behavior of former President Donald Trump in saying something transgressive whenever it seemed like he wa…
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
In the new Tom Clancy adaptation, “Without Remorse,” Michael B. Jordan is a Navy SEAL about to trade military life for private security when his pregnant wife (Lauren London) is executed in their Washington D.C. home. It’s part of a calculated ambush: The assassins are picking off the men in…
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In 2020, there was nothing hotter on TV than cable news.
Movie review: Lacking interesting aesthetic and relying on tired trope, 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' falls flat
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
Including “Tom Clancy’s” in the title for the film “Without Remorse,” is a direct signal flare for fans of his Jack Ryan character, who has been depicted many times on screen before. Clancy’s 1993 bestseller “Without Remorse” is an origin story for one of the Ryan-verse characters, John Clar…
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rose McGowan says the Democratic Party is just as much of a cult as the one she was raised in.