Review: Seyfried lends grounding presence to campy thriller
Review: Seyfried lends grounding presence to campy thriller

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer

Hollywood thrillers in which sophisticated, attractive city folk move to creaky old country homes and experience scary things are a dime a dozen. Less common is when those Hollywood thrillers are based on the theology of 18th-century Swedish mystic Emanuel Swedenborg.

Review: Family and robots in 'Mitchells vs the Machines'
Review: Family and robots in 'Mitchells vs the Machines'

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

Easily the most heartfelt movie about family life that also includes a robot apocalypse and a pug often mistaken for a loaf of bread, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is an antic, irreverent animated delight that somehow doesn't sacrifice depth even as it hurtles forward at breakneck comic speed.

Audio publisher withdraws edition of new Philip Roth bio
Audio publisher withdraws edition of new Philip Roth bio

NEW YORK (AP) — The audiobook publisher of a new Philip Roth biography is pulling the release, following W.W. Norton and Company's announcement that it was withdrawing the print edition amid multiple allegations against author Blake Bailey of sexual harassment and assault.

Chicago-based Poetry Foundation hires new president

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Poetry Foundation has chosen Michelle T. Boone as its new president, the first time a woman and a person of color will be leading the wealthy, Chicago-based institution that oversees the century-old Poetry magazine, organizes workshops and other programs, and distributes …

Review: Michael B. Jordan seeks revenge in ‘Without Remorse’
Review: Michael B. Jordan seeks revenge in ‘Without Remorse’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

In the new Tom Clancy adaptation, “Without Remorse,” Michael B. Jordan is a Navy SEAL about to trade military life for private security when his pregnant wife (Lauren London) is executed in their Washington D.C. home. It’s part of a calculated ambush: The assassins are picking off the men in…