Jerry Garcia's marijuana pipe takes a long, strange trip and ends up in Northern California antique shop
- Nathan Solis - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Before his death, the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia tried to get clean after years of freebasing cocaine and other drugs, so he gifted a marijuana pipe to a fellow musician who socked it away in his San Francisco home.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Directed by Chilean filmmaker Sebastian Lelio (“A Fantastic Woman”), “The Wonder” is set in 1862 Ireland, where an English nurse named Mrs. Wright (Florence Pugh) has been sent to keep watch over a girl who has been dubbed “the fasting child” in the press. Her name is Anna O’Donnell (Kila Lo…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
A Cannes award winner for Edinburgh, Scotland-born writer-director Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” is the story of a young woman remembering a trip she took as a preteen with her troubled, but loving father. When the film begins, we see some video images captured on a late 1980s-early 1990s digi…
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
It’s a massive understatement to say that The London Suede doesn’t come around these parts all that often.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — CNN host Jake Tapper is moving out of the 9 p.m. Eastern time spot he briefly occupied in the cable news channel’s prime-time lineup.
- AP
Philadelphia’s 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year’s third game. Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on a Friday night, while this year’s Game 3 was on a Tuesday. This year’s audience was up 34% from the 8,339,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in 2020, the lowest-rated World Series. Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 3 was viewed by 11,373,000.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Daniel Radcliffe is holding firm in his stance against transphobia, shedding light on why he felt the need to speak up in 2020 when “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling made polarizing remarks about transgender people.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office to compensate the network’s shareholders, as part of an insider trading investigation and for concealing sexual assault allegations against Moonves. The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark because network executives concealed the allegations.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge on Tuesday dismissed a $20 million lawsuit accusing Trey Songz of rape after the singer argued the complaint was not valid under a statute of limitations.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
With Rock the Garden canceled, the Basilica Block Party still on hold and all of Minnesota's other big music fests involving bro country or dinosaur rock, 2023 might be the year many Twin Cities music fans warm up to the hottest music festival in the Upper Midwest: Hinterland near Des Moines, Iowa.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, who became a first-time Emmy winner this year, may soon also be able to add lingerie model to her resume.
- By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday's announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
It is 1862 in a remote Irish village when an English nurse is called in by a local council to observe and investigate a phenomenon in the haunting new film “The Wonder.” There is an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten food in four months and seems to still be healthy. The nurse played by Florence Pugh is to watch the girl. They say they’d like to know if it’s a miracle or not. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is an effective Gothic mystery anchored by another stunning Pugh performance. “The Wonder” is in theaters now and on Netflix Nov. 16.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
You cannot accuse "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" of taking itself too seriously.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Add this to the list of our collective English-language failures of the last two decades: Americans have been pronouncing Adele's name wrong this whole time.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
Filmmaker Paul Haggis has taken the witness stand in the trial of a rape lawsuit against him. But the Oscar-winner didn’t immediately discuss the sexual assault claims of five women who have testified. Instead, the screenwriter and director on Wednesday began what could be days of testimony by focusing on his yearslong clash with the Church of Scientology. His lawyers have been trying to suggest that the suit might be the product of a Scientology plot against Haggis. They haven’t provided direct proof of a connection between the star-studded church and his accusers, only one of whom is suing. Her lawyers, and the church, call the argument a bogus conspiracy theory.
- AP
Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” in a climate protest last week have been sentenced to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest. Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague at a hearing Wednesday, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules. One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The painting was not damaged.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Fans of Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick and the animated series “Bluey” all have something to be thankful for this year.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
This is one game he couldn’t win.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Billie Eilish has apparently gone public with her latest alleged love interest.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “Rent” alum Anthony Rapp is giving fans of the iconic musical — about friends contending with life amid the AIDS epidemic in early 1990s New York City — a peek behind the curtain.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — KROQ-FM 106.7 and its parent company Audacy announced the return of the station’s long-running Almost Acoustic Christmas holiday concert on Wednesday.