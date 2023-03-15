David Letterman joins Bono and The Edge in a new documentary about U2. One obvious question soon jumps out: What exactly is David Letterman doing here? Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the droll, bushy-bearded American comedian is an odd choice to be master of ceremonies for this project, unbalancing everything, even the title, “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman.” Director Morgan Neville does a fabulous job using new interviews and melding them with old performances as he explores the band’s origins, song creations, highs and lows. But he’s torn about whether this is a travel show or a music doc.