- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new R. Kelly album released early Friday morning while the disgraced R&B star serves prison time was quickly yanked off of streaming platforms.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, has managed to release a new album, provocatively titled "I Admit It."
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from rapper Ab-Soul, the irreverent shoot-’em-up video game “High on Life” and rising comedian Atsuko Okatsuka debuts her first HBO comedy special called “The Intruder.” David Letterman travels to Ukraine to sit down with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a special one-off episode of Netflix’s “My Next Guest,” and PBS will broadcast the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony founded by William, The Prince of Wales, recognizing individuals for their environmental work. Also, Nikyatu Jusu makes one of the more arresting directorial debuts of the year in Amazon Studios’ “Nanny.”
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The 9th Circuit of Appeals Court has upheld the federal district court's earlier decision to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit that a Norwegian entertainment reporter filed against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pop musician Taylor Swift will make her feature directorial debut after writing an original script for the Searchlight Pictures film.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“One Tree Hill” actor Bevin Prince is opening up about the death of her husband, Will Friend, five months after he died following a lightning strike.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
It's been five years since SZA released her debut album “Ctrl,” an album praised by fans and critics alike. On her long-awaited second record “SOS," she created a long, ambitious album with hardly a single miss. The Associated Press' Karena Phan writes that SZA's vocal range and experimental takes on the R&B genre keep the 23-track record captivating from start to finish. The album includes collaborations with indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers and rapper Travis Scott proves she can nail traditional R&B sounds but isn’t afraid to experiment with indie alternative, pop-punk, lo-fi and more. The album is out now.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
This year’s gift guide not only features exceptional products, but some exceptional deals that are sure to be appreciated this year.
- By JAKE COYLE and LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writers
Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr have made their picks for the best films of the year. Charlotte Wells shattering debut “Aftersun” tops Coyle's top 10. Martin McDonagh's friendship parable “The Banshees of Inisherin" leads Bahr's list. Other films that stood out to the critics include the Japanese anime “Belle,” Todd Fields' Cate Blanchett-led “Tár," the Korean noir “Decision to Leave," Sarah Polley's ensemble drama “Women Talking," the Steven Soderbergh thriller “Kimi" and Steven Spielberg's autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” Korean master Park Chan-wook's “Decision to Leave” and Noah Baumbach's “White Noise” also made Bahr and Coyle's lists.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Game Awards are a course study in giving an audience what it thinks it wants.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Al Roker's "Today" show co-anchors celebrated his homecoming Friday after his recent hospitalization for blood clots.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch has come clean about lying about a terminal illness and her brother’s suicide.
- Lautaro Grinspan - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leader takes viewers on an aerial tour of Hall County, Georgia. There are shots of sprawling forests and bucolic Flowery Branch, a small town on the shores of Lake Lanier.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
A probe into the relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is underway at ABC to ensure the “GMA3″ co-anchors’ affair didn’t breach their contracts or entail the use of any company resources, TMZ reports.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears’ husband thinks her lack of privacy is toxic.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tom Cruise is flying high.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” — an unwieldy title but a better one, surely, than “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: The Movie” — is an enjoyably bright and chipper adaptation of a moving, melancholy story I’ve loved since childhood. I wasn’t alone; I imagine “Matilda” was catnip for a l…
- Martin Ivens - Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
Some of the blows were low. In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s slick new Netflix documentary, Prince Harry took aim at his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father, King Charles, while his wife Meghan swiped at her sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.
- AP
