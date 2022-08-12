- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As inflation puts pressure on household budgets, consumers are taking a closer look at how much they spend on subscription streaming services.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Aubrey Plaza knows a thing or two about stealing. With her laserlike glare and killer deadpan timing, she can say absolutely nothing and slyly pocket a scene. Given the right setup, her characters can push memorably against the boundaries of acceptable behavior, mixing absurdity and menace i…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Limp Bizkit.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Devi, the teen girl at the center of “Never Have I Ever,” seems to have everything she wants at the start of Season 3. But she doesn’t.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
For every "Frasier," there are five disasters like "Joey." So there was every reason to believe that "Better Call Saul" was a bad bet. Vince Gilligan, who created "Breaking Bad" and partnered with Peter Gould for the prequel, ignored the long odds.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
New Orleans is a wonderful city in a dangerous place — half of it sits below sea level, in an area prone to flooding, protected from disaster by levees and luck, neither of which always holds. A new docudrama, "Five Days at Memorial," which premiered Friday on Apple TV+, tells the disturbing…
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — We've already seen western Pennsylvania stand in for small-town New Jersey this summer in the AppleTV+ dramedy "Cha Cha Real Smooth" and Pittsburgh's most prominent landmarks lovingly rendered in the Prime Video teen rom-com "Anything's Possible." Now, Pittsburgh cinephiles can …
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
In the new Netflix action comedy “Day Shift,” Jamie Foxx plays Bud Jablonski, a working-class Los Angeles man and divorced father who cleans pools as a cover for his real job of hunting vampires. There’s a this-is-barely-a-story feel to “Day Shift,” but not always unpleasantly so, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It’s built almost perfectly to be the kind of thing you might, after some scrolling, absentmindedly click to watch on Netflix and end of watching for its sheer watchability. “Day Shift” is almost retro in its uncomplicated approach to genre. It begins streaming Friday.
Megan Thee Stallion says she’s releasing new album, ‘Traumazine,’ on Friday in surprise announcement
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s good news for Megan Thee Stallion fans.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Police say they are investigating actor Anne Heche for driving under the influence of drugs after a fiery crash into a Los Angeles house that left her with critical injuries. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. Tests will have to be performed to differentiate them from drugs given to her for medical treatment. The 53-year-old Heche remains hospitalized six days after the crash, which left her with serious burns and lung injuries. An email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Only retirement on the horizon.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Fox News veteran Shannon Bream was named host of the “Fox News Sunday” political talk show, the permanent replacement for Chris Wallace, who left the network last December. Meanwhile, CNN said Thursday that Wallace will host his own interview show on that network on Sunday evenings. Bream has been among the rotating guest hosts since Wallace left. Fox says that every time she's been on, viewership topped what Wallace averaged the year before. After Wallace left, he said he was no longer comfortable with the programming at Fox. He left for a show at CNN+, but the streaming service was quickly shelved.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
It's hard to think of a movie better timed than "Summering," which opens with this bit of narration: "In the summer, while it lasts, everything is alive. Anything is possible. At least it feels that way."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
The family of the late Shirley Jackson has authorized a novel inspired by her classic “The Haunting of Hill House.” Elizabeth Hand’s “A Haunting on the Hill” is scheduled for fall 2023. It’s the first time Jackson’s estate has approved an original narrative based on the author’s work. The literary standing of Jackson has risen sharply over the past decade. The author has been widely praised as a master of suspense, horror and psychological insight. Many of her books have been reissued, including some in bound volumes from the Library of America. Her family has overseen the posthumous release of unpublished stories and letters. Jackson died in 1965 at age 48.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ezra Miller is the subject of a joint investigation between Vermont police and the state's Department for Children and Families after the embattled actor was suspected of keeping a mother and her three children at their farm.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The movie “Mack & Rita” — which adds grandma chic to two things no one needs on screen like lazy filmmaking and a tired old concept — can be distilled into one word: cringe. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says virtually no one associated with this film should be congratulated in any way, having ruptured any bridges between Hollywood and senior citizens or for the shocking misuse of Diane Keaton’s considerable skills. “Mack & Rita,” which opens Friday in cinemas, takes the traditional body-swap concept — think “Big,” “Freaky Friday,” “13 Going on 30” and even “Jumanji” — and makes it worse, much worse.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Weezer’s Broadway gig is over before it even started.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rocker Tommy Lee posted a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram and Facebook early Thursday that he cheekily captioned with "Ooooopppsss."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The disharmony continues.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Veteran anchor Shannon Bream is the new moderator of "Fox News Sunday," becoming the successor to Chris Wallace on the Washington roundtable program.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Who doesn’t love Diane Keaton? Or frankly, want to be Diane Keaton? The Oscar-winning star has had a film and television career spanning six decades, she’s a fashion icon, and she’s done it all in her own singularly unique and quirky way. It’s not surprising then, that in the fantastical and…