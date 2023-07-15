Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

AP

Woman accused of selling lethal fentanyl-laced pills to Robert De Niro’s grandson warned undercover cop to ‘be careful’ with the drugs: ‘My friend just died’

  • Molly Crane-Newman and Thomas Tracy - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — A young woman accused of selling the fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills that killed Robert De Niro’s teenage grandson warned an undercover cop not to take “more than one at a time” before her arrest because, she said, her friend had “just died,” authorities revealed after she app…

AP

As actors go on strike, here are some of the projects that likely will be shut down

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — When SAG-AFTRA's national board of directors voted on Thursday to approve a strike action that would put actors on the picket lines for the first time since 1980, and striking alongside members of the Writers Guild of America for the first time in over 60 years, Hollywood went …

AP

2 suspects in the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis to stand trial in March

  • By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press

A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the November 2021 shooting of Young Dolph. His real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies near his boyhood home when he was gunned down.

Pianist André Watts dies at age 77 of prostate cancer
AP

Pianist André Watts dies at age 77 of prostate cancer

  • AP

Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died. He was 77. His manager said that Watts died Wednesday at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, of prostate cancer. Watts joined the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in 2004. Watts made his New York Philharmonic debut in a Young People’s Concert led by music director Leonard Bernstein on Jan. 12, 1963. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards and received a 2011 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal from then-President Barack Obama.

How Lisa Marie Presley's weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
AP

How Lisa Marie Presley's weight-loss surgery contributed to her death

  • By JONEL ALECCIA - AP Health Writer

A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley's death in January at age 54. The autopsy report shows she had a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that formed in her intestine. It's a known but rare risk of bariatric surgeries. About 263,000 bariatric surgeries were done in 2021. Major complications can occur in about 4% of cases, and deaths are more rare. Experts say the operations are generally safe.

The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
AP

The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.