- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nina Arianda walked onto the set of her new film as a Tony-winning star but quickly became a starstruck little girl.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Not everything has to be as feel-good as a Marvel superhero movie to become a global cultural hit. When "Squid Game" first splashed across Netflix viewers' screens in September, the Korean-language show's fictional story started with 456 desperate, heavily indebted contestants being invited …
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Call it a cross between "Lord of the Flies" and "Heathers." Or the Spice Girls meet the Donner Party. Or my horrible high school years retold in a blood-spattered forest. Showtime's suspenseful psychological thriller "Yellowjackets" is many things, including my favorite new mystery drama of …
The following are today’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing …
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralph Tavares, the eldest of the five brothers in the Grammy-winning R&B singing group Tavares, whose hits included “It Only Takes a Minute” and “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel," has died.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Since its debut in 1998, "Sex and the City" has been a trendsetter. Cosmos, Manolo Blahniks, Magnolia Bakery, Fendi baguettes, great big flower pins: They all became cultural sensations after getting the endorsement from Carrie Bradshaw and friends.
- By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — The jury in Jussie Smollett's trial on Thursday afternoon passed the eight-hour mark of deliberations on charges that the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about it. It was unclear if they would continue into the evening.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Streaming service Peacock is hoping to get a boost from movies made by its corporate sibling, movie studio Universal Pictures.
- Christi Carras and Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Olivia Rodrigo is coming back — but not with another album (at least not right away). The Grammy-nominated pop musician will be returning for Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the hit Disney+ TV show that made her a star in 2019.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
True love, racial strife and Shakespeare collide in "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's well-meaning but sometimes flat remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 musical.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A comet is hurtling toward Earth, and in just over six months it will hit the coast of Chile and end all life on the planet. But first up, TikTok sensation Addison Rae is here to talk about her new viral dance video!
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
In "The Unforgivable," Sandra Bullock wears a mean scowl that lets you know she's a bad person who has done a bad thing.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has challenged Netflix’s unwavering support of Dave Chappelle by claiming that the streaming giant’s professed commitment to “creative freedom” doesn’t align with his experience making content for the platform.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first Oscar-nominated female director, whose work tackled political and social issues, has died. She was 93.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Power of the Dog'
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Hey, I had a rough few days at work last week. Want to spend millions of dollars to make a movie about it?
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Keep it light, fun," the chipper hosts of a daytime talk show tell Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as they prepare to announce that the world is ending in "Don't Look Up."