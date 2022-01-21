- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Movies can win the Oscar for best picture without earning a screenplay nomination. But it doesn't happen often — just seven times in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards and only twice in the last six decades.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Drive My Car" viewers need to be patient, but that patience is rewarded.
Column: Single in the city and how ‘Grand Crew’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’ are hoping to inject new energy in a tried-and-true sitcom format
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
From “Living Single” to “Friends,” the ‘90s ushered in a distinct genre of sitcom centering on the misadventures of youngish, mostly single pals in the big city. A pair of new shows, Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” and NBC’s “Grand Crew,” are looking to revive the format for the 2020s with mi…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — An exhibit featuring works by Hispanic and Latin American artists is making its way across Kentucky, officials said.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP NATIONAL WRITER
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light," “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," has died.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead's “Harlem Shuffle,” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' “The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois” and a debut story collection by Anthony Veasna So, a promising writer who died before his book was published, are among this year's nominees for National Book Critics Circle awards.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Adapted from the 1997 historical fantasy novel “The Moon and the Sun” by Vonda N. McIntyre, “The King’s Daughter,” starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario, dares to pose the question: “what if King Louis XIV of France met a mermaid?” If you’re unfamiliar with the source material, which s…
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “The Great Reset, Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over, but the legal proceedings in its wake have continued. And they’re getting even more contentious.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Demond Wilson heard that Redd Foxx was going to star in a TV sitcom, the actor brushed it off as a joke.
- AP
-
LENOX, Mass. (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that its summer home in Tanglewood will host a full schedule of concerts this year for the first time since 2019.
- Christi Carras - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
At the Los Angeles memorial service for Bob Saget, the comedian and actor’s wife, travel blogger Kelly Rizzo, was shocked by how many people told her they had recently spoken with her husband.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Doors will soon open for a series of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak concerts in Las Vegas.
Elliot Page signs on as executive producer for Italian documentary about 4 friends and their gender-transition journey
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Elliot Page has signed on as executive producer for an Italian documentary about a group of transgender friends and their gender transition journey.
Jamie Lynn Spears’ lawyer calls it ‘disappointing’ that Britney’s cease-and-desist letter was made public
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
An attorney for Jamie Lynn Spears said it was “disappointing” to see Britney Spears’ cease-and-desist letter circulating through the media during the sisters’ highly publicized feud.
- By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
-
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The former producer of Dutch talent show “The Voice of Holland” apologized Thursday after allegations of sexually inappropriate conduct linked to the ratings blockbuster were aired. Police and prosecutors called reports of the alleged abuse “disturbing” and urge…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Elton John said hello to his long-delayed “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.