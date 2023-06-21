- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Louis Vuitton kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams, who was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Pharrell put on a confident first show. It represented fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment — and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Succession," to borrow a phrase from Kendall's eulogy for his father, Logan, is going to be a "terrible force" this Emmy season. Jennifer Coolidge is the only sure thing to defy it. People love her, adore her work and simply can't get enough of her digressive awards speeches. Encore!
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 12:
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
She had me at the opening lyric.
Movie review: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ looks (and sounds) the part but isn’t exhilarating
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” debuted in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received what could kindly be described as a tepid response from critics.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The implicit promise of the streaming era is that everything you could possibly want to watch can be accessed in an instant, the endless, all-you-can-eat bounty of Hollywood just a click (and a subscription fee) away.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I've said it before and, barring the collapse of the franchise, will have cause to say it again, but I find the Marvel Television Universe parsecs more interesting, watchable, smarter, affecting and fun than its big-screen, big-everything theatrical component. With more time to tell a story …
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — So there they sat, Helen Mirren and Patrick Stewart, speaking across a table one late April day with four other actors talking about the old days. They reminisced about being in the same late-1960s British theater scene, laboring to become top-flight classical thespians.
- AP
Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, has arrived at court in the Romanian capital. Prosecutors there have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Prosecutors have also filed charges against Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. Romania's anti-organized crime agency allege the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.
Review: 'Watch Us Dance' is the latest from Leila Slimani, writer of bestselling 'The Perfect Nanny'
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: The autobiographical novel looks at class struggles in Morocco in the 1960s.
- Carol Memmott - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Inspired by a true story, Hazel Gaynor's novel centers on two women's efforts to save children.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
So, how do two people write as one?
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A 'beautifully written' coming-of-age novel confronts the ugly realities of addiction, mental illness and racism.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Patrick Condon - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Ford's everyman Frank Bascombe is back for one more brush with existence.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: 'In and Out' and 'Sister Act' writer Paul Rudnick's novel borrows from his own life.
- Jackie Thomas-Kennedy - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Moore's latest novel explores the joy of siblinghood and the enormity of death without a flicker of sentimentality.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When photographer and creative director Adrienne Raquel set out to document strippers, the Houston native set her lens on the city's famed Club Onyx.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
When figuring out our identities, books can be an important place to start.
- By JESSE BEDAYN - Associated Press/Report for America
Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that the drugs need more research on efficacy and whether they pose serious risks. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
“The plan is to fan this spark into a flame.”
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Armie Hammer and estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, have finally settled their divorce — nearly three years after her initial filing and a mountain of controversy surrounding Hammer.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Singer Kesha revealed she “almost died in January,” sharing details about her recent health problems in an interview with SELF Magazine, released Tuesday.