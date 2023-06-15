Pardon My Planet

Nevada Legislature on brink of final approval of public money for A's MLB stadium in Las Vegas

  • By SCOTT SONNER and GABE STERN - Associated Press/Report for America

A public financing package to help build a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas has taken what’s expected to be the last step toward final approval in the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature. The Nevada Assembly made minor changes Wednesday to the measure the Senate approved Tuesday on a 13-8 vote and sent it back to the senators on a 25-15 vote. The Senate was expected to approve the final version late Wednesday or Thursday before sending it to the desk of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. It still needs his signature, and MLB still must approve the A’s move to Las Vegas, but both are anticipated.

Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case

  • By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press

Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The nine new charges mark the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor. He has been jailed in Las Vegas since his arrest Jan. 31 in southern Nevada that stunned Indian Country and has helped law enforcement in other jurisdictions corroborate long-standing allegations against him. Canadian authorities said Wednesday that the crimes in their jurisdiction date back to 2005. Chasing Horse's public defender didn't respond Wednesday when asked for comment on the Alberta case.

Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”

Movie review: Pixar's 'Elemental' won't set the world on fire, but it holds water
Movie review: Pixar's 'Elemental' won't set the world on fire, but it holds water

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Pixar’s “Elemental” conjures a diverse metropolis where the elements — fire, water, earth and air — live like ethnicities mostly ghettoized from one other. For fire and water, especially, mingling can be combustible. A bad splash could consume fire; a strong flame could evaporate water. “Elemental” may not be anywhere near top-tier Pixar, but, with water and fire hazards everywhere, it is certainly an insurance man’s dream, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. So where does it slide into the Pixar canon? Probably in the lower half. But its immigrant tale is convincing and tenderly drawn.

'Elemental' review: Pixar's latest movie fizzles more than sizzles

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

You watch a Pixar movie rooting for it; wanting it to be another "Finding Nemo" or "Inside Out" or "Turning Red" or "Up" (regarding the latter, hold that thought). But sometimes, it's just a movie. Such is the case with "Elemental," the latest high-concept family film from the studio. It's n…

`Cats' returns at new Perelman Center, a $500 million building in downtown Manhattan
`Cats' returns at new Perelman Center, a $500 million building in downtown Manhattan

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s absence from New York City’s stages will be at most 14 months, with “Cats” returning in June 2024 at the World Trade Center’s new Perelman Performing Arts Center. The $500 million building, the next-to-last element of the World Trade Center redevelopment to open following the 2001 terrorist attacks, announced its inaugural season. “Cats” will appear in June and July 2024 directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

Emmys 2023: Comedy power rankings

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Emmy voters are creatures of habit. That's good news for "Ted Lasso" in its quest to win a third consecutive comedy series trophy and keep its perfect record intact.

Book Review: Christine Pride and Jo Piazza continue as dynamic duo with 'You Were Always Mine'
Book Review: Christine Pride and Jo Piazza continue as dynamic duo with 'You Were Always Mine'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Christine Pride and Jo Piazza, who tackled race, police brutality, forgiveness and friendship in their 2021 co-author debut, “We Are Not Like Them,” are back with a new book called “You Were Always Mine.” The book examines motherhood, race and adoption at a time when 14 states have banned abortions with almost no exceptions. The writers draw from their own identities, Pride, as a Black woman with no children by choice and Piazza, a white woman with three children. Reviewer Alicia Rancilio says “You Were Always Mine” is an important, thought-provoking read that would be a great book club pick.