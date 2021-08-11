- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Actors talking about their process can be so f— tedious. You go, 'Shut up. You're just a f— actor."
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Joseph Arthur has just recorded a new protest song, and it's unlike anything he's done in his 25-year career.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 2:
‘Free Guy’ stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery share how movie set in video game world is filled with humanity
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
For stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, “Free Guy” is a video game movie that goes to the next level.
- Curt Schleier - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A colorful and entertaining deep dive into Elon Musk's car company.
- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
Wrapping up a Zoom chat about his costume design work for "Respect," Clint Ramos fields a hypothetical question: After learning all that he did about the late Queen of Soul for the project, would he have wanted to work in real life for Aretha Franklin?
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
How did Aretha Franklin become the Queen of Soul? Screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson tells that story in "Respect," opening in theaters Friday, about the unparalleled vocalist whose spiritually ecstatic music brought gospel transcendence to the pop charts.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Yours Cheerfully" continues the story of Emmy Lake, the plucky narrator of A.J. Pearce's 2018 debut novel, "Dear Mrs. Bird." In that book, Emmy had hoped to become a war correspondent but instead landed a part-time job opening mail for an advice columnist at a women's magazine. There, she s…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
At times while reading "Emily's House" I felt like I was watching an episode of "Dickinson," the Apple TV Plus series that brings the life of 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson to vivid color (and hip modernization). The passing of a rattling carriage when death is mentioned, the racy liaison…
- Oline H. Cogdill - South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
‘Kill All Your Darlings’ by David Bell. Berkley, 416 pages, $17
- Jeff Strickler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Like Stephen King's other books, "Billy Summers" is full of monsters. But they're not the paranormal type usually associated with the horrormeister. These monsters are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves — in short, wrongdoers of every stripe.
Cecily Strong of ‘SNL’ via Chicago has launched ‘Schmigadoon’ and written a memoir — but she’s still figuring it all out
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
During the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” in May, Cecily Strong climbed into a large clear cube marked “boxed wine” and belted Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” lowering herself triumphantly into a pool of red wine as the song crescendoed. She was playing Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, a fre…
- Malcom Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Saïd Sayrafiezadeh's first book revealed who he was and where he came from. "When Skateboards Will be Free" (2009) was a candid, clear-eyed memoir of what he called his "political childhood," namely his years spent growing up in Pittsburgh and being force-fed the socialist dogma of an Irania…
- Hannah Joyner - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
In the early 20th century, transatlantic journeys aboard ocean liners offered women travelers of all social classes the ability to reinvent themselves. These ships offered "hope, opportunity, romance," explains Siân Evans in "Maiden Voyages." Women's travel experiences would "change their li…
- Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
-
"Clark and Division" opens with an arresting image of its narrator’s birth in the 1920s. Her older sister, 3-year-old Rose, was so eager for the new baby that she wriggled past the midwife trying to aid the breech delivery and, as “the first one to see an actual body part of mine, yanked my …
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Walter Yetnikoff, the rampaging, R-rated head of CBS Records who presided over blockbuster releases by Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and many others and otherwise devoted his life to a self-catered feast of “schmoozing, shmingling and bingling,” has died at age 87.
- AP
-
DETROIT (AP) — The former president of the Detroit City Council has been granted parole about five years after his conviction for having sex with a teenage boy when he previously worked as a TV journalist.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — In what was otherwise a rough two weeks in Tokyo for NBC, television viewers responded — at least slightly — to the U.S. Olympic team's strong performance in the second half of the Games.
- AP
-
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks' concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Kansas City Health Department said.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
New York (AP) — Global Citizen is planning a party with a purpose with its upcoming Global Citizen Live concerts, and performer Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas says joining forces to create positive change was a no-brainer for him.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at five music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday.