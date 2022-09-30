What’s fall got to do with the fall TV season? “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon” are among the major series that arrived early. The broadcast tradition of a strict September-to-May season has been undermined by streaming and cable efforts to keep audiences glued to TV year-round. But there's still an expectation that people watch more TV when days grow shorter and colder, so long-awaited and promising new shows are rolling out. Among them: Season five of “The Crown,” the journalism drama “Alaska Daily” starring Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, and the quirky comedy “Sherman's Showcase."