- Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
-
“It’s going to be a big month for the universe of my shows,” Michael Connelly says.
Movie review: ‘Bad Roads,’ Ukraine’s Oscar entry, is a grim dispatch from Russian-occupied Donbas region
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The four tales told in “Bad Roads,” Natalya Volorzhbit’s bleak and unnerving first feature, add up to a startlingly grim panorama of life during wartime. We are in the battle-scarred Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, sometime after the spring of 2014, when tensions between Ukrainian governme…
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Kempton Bunton may be on the witness stand in "The Duke" but he behaves like it's a stand-up comedy club.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By KEVIN McGILL - Associated Press
-
After being silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is returning for the first time in three years. On Friday, tens of thousands of people will pour onto the festival site to wander among 14 music stages. That's in addition to scores of food booths offering delicacies from Louisiana and beyond, plus numerous art and craft exhibitions. For some, Friday's opening holds echoes of 2006, when the show went on as the city struggled to recover from Hurricane Katrina. Festival producer Quint Davis said bringing the festival back this time posed a different set of problems — including dealing with higher costs and harder-to-get supplies.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
-
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have hosted their first official film screening at the White House. The White House says they showed HBO's “The Survivor” in honor of Yom HaShoah and Holocaust Remembrance Week in the movie theater in the East Wing. “The Survivor” tells the grueling story of boxer Harry Haft, who put the lives of fellow concentration camp prisoners at risk to save his own. Director Barry Levinson, actor Ben Foster, who plays the lead character, and representatives of the American Jewish Community were invited to attend.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
James Corden will be leaving “The Late Late Show” next year.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden made the announcement during the taping of Thursday’s “The Late Late Show,” which he began hosting in 2015. In a statement, the president and CEO of CBS lauded Corden for taking “huge creative and comedic swings,” including with “Carpool Karaoke.” In those videos, Corden and pop stars including Adele and Paul McCartney performed sing-alongs on the road. Corden’s contract with “The Late Late Show” was to expire this August, but the London-born actor and writer extended the agreement for another season. He will leave the show in spring 2023.
- By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press
-
The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary. But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.” The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities. But Charlie Minn, the film’s director, says it's a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
-
A union representing Atlantic City casino dealers is calling on New Jersey lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the resort’s casinos. The United Auto Workers wants state legislators to hold hearings on a bill that would close a loophole in state law that leaves casinos as virtually the only indoor workplace where smoking is permitted. The union says its members endure having secondhand smoke blown in their faces for eight hours at a time. The casinos say banning smoking would cost them revenue and lead to layoffs. Bills to end the casino smoking exemption are pending in the state Assembly and Senate.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Following the protests over the murder of George Floyd, talent agencies and other Hollywood institutions faced their own reckoning over systemic racism and vowed to diversify their employee ranks.
- Chris Jones - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Billy Crystal, a comedic treasure now 74 years old, has aged into the role of Buddy Young Jr., a standup comedian who spent his glory years telling 1950s jokes on his own network show and playing Mister Kelly’s in Chicago, only to fall into the oblivion of playing all-purpose room…
- By The Associated Press
-
Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 4/23/2022
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
-
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article. That article is now the subject of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. Jurors heard testimony Thursday from Terence Dougherty, general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. It was the ACLU that drafted the article under Heard’s name, reflecting her role as an ACLU ambassador on gender violence issues. Dougherty testified about the push-and-pull that occurred between first draft and publication of the op-ed piece in The Washington Post in December 2018.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Martial artist and actress Zara Phythian, who acted alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2016 Marvel Studios film “Dr. Strange,” reportedly stands accused of grooming and participating in sex acts with a girl who was 13 years old at the time.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Shane Yellowbird, a popular country singer whose song “Pickup Truck” was a massive hit in his native Canada, died Monday at age 42.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jason Sudeikis is not pleased with the public spectacle that unfolded when Olivia Wilde received custody papers from him at CinemaCon earlier this week.
Hailey Bieber had heart procedure to close small opening after ‘very scary incident’ that left her hospitalized
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hailey Bieber underwent a heart procedure after suffering a “very scary incident” last month that left her hospitalized, she shared in a new video.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In "Shining Girls," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, Elisabeth Moss plays Kirby Mizrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist who, having survived a brutal attack six years earlier — we are in 1992 — is brought out of her cocoon when the body of another woman is discovered with similar wounds. It b…
- AP
-
Aaaaaaaay! The Fonz is heading to Rhode Island to deliver the commencement address at the New England Institute of Technology. The school announced Thursday that Henry Winkler, an Emmy-winning actor, director, producer and children’s author perhaps best known for his portrayal of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the 1970s and ’80s television show “Happy Days” is scheduled to address graduates of the private university in East Greenwich on Sunday. The school will also bestow on honorary degree on real estate entrepreneur, community leader, and philanthropist Elizabeth Z. Chace at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.