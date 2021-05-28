Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
Entertainment
AP

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 22, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

What does Amazon buying MGM say about the future of streaming?

  • Joshua Axelrod Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

After days of rumors, Amazon on Wednesday finally completed a deal to purchase the movie studio MGM and its storied film and TV library for $8.45 billion. That means Amazon Studios now owns properties like the "The Handmaid's Tale," the "Rocky" franchise and, most notably, the continuing adv…

Review: Teen sex comedy 'Plan B' follows familiar formula

  • Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)

Part "Booksmart," part "Superbad," with pieces of "American Pie" and a half-dozen other teen sex comedies thrown in for good measure, "Plan B" never reinvents what doesn't need to be reinvented, but tweaks the popular formula just enough to make a place for itself.