Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a TV writer

  • Ada Tseng Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Television writer Lucas Brown Eyes moved to California from rural South Dakota when he was 13. He came from a 10-person family, but a tragedy tore his family apart. By the time it was just him and his mom living in a friend's basement, she asked him where he wanted to go if the…