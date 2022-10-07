Pardon My Planet

Review: In 'Triangle of Sadness,' strained satire, and vomit, on the high seas

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Ruben Ostlund's Palme d'Or-winning social satire, "Triangle of Sadness," is many things: a cautionary tale about the perils of slurping shellfish on rough seas, a blunt (as in dull) critique of the one percent, a (wasted) opportunity to hear Woody Harrelson espouse the tenets of Karl Marx an…

Review: There will be blood: 'Project Wolf Hunting' brings it in buckets

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If it's blood you're thirsting for — in buckets and fountains and passageways decorated with the stuff as if Jason Voorhees were possessed by Jackson Pollock — your ship has come in. The seas may be mostly calm, but the Korean action-slash-monster movie "Project Wolf Hunting" (emphasis on th…

Review: Lea Michele rides waves of love in Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

NEW YORK — Come Tony Awards time next spring, the committee is going to have an issue. Lea Michele’s show-stopping lead performance in director Michael Mayer’s revival of “Funny Girl” will be a formidable competitor for best lead performance by an actress in a musical. But since she’s techni…

Review: Broadway revival of '1776' shakes things up nicely

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

The somewhat antiquated musical “1776” has long been ripe for a radical makeover and it has found it on Broadway. A company of multiracial, multiethnic performers identifying as female, trans and non-binary have taken over all the roles in the show that opened Thursday without altering Peter Stone’s script, creating little pockets of new meaning the writer never could have seen. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says some great individual performances are marred by a set that relies on curtains, making it seem as if the production is taking place in a massive shower stall. The revival opens Thursday at the American Airlines Theatre.

"Queen of the House" singer Jody Miller dies at age 80

  • AP

Jody Miller, whose “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, has died at age 80. Miller died Thursday in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson's disease. That's according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits. “Queen of the House” was released in 1965 as an answer to Roger Miller's hit “King of the Road." The hit opened up a crossover career for Jody Miller, who wasn't related to the “King of the Road” composer and singer.

Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 65

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, has died. She was 65.  Her publicist says Tenuta died Thursday afternoon at home in Los Angeles, with her family around her.  She was among a generation of performers who drove the popularity of live comedy in clubs nationwide including the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, Laff Stop in Houston and Caroline’s in New York City. A typically male-dominated field found room for women, including Tenuta. She first gained national attention in 1987 with “Women of the Night,” a HBO special.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning Nov. 23, one month before it begins streaming on Dec. 23. Up until now, those chains have largely refused to program Netflix releases. The deal stops short of a full theatrical release window for “Glass Onion." The film will play in about 600 domestic theaters.

Second City will open a new theater in Brooklyn

  • Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Second City, the Chicago-based comedy theater whose name is a rejoinder to East Coast snobbery in the arts and entertainment business, is heading to New York City.

Robert Redford to headline Dallas Symphony concert

  • Tim Diovanni - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

DALLAS — Fans of Robert Redford can celebrate. The renowned actor is coming to town for a one-night-only event presented by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and EarthX, a Dallas-based environmental organization.