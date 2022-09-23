Pardon My Planet

British author of 'Wolf Hall' saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70

  • AP

Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70. Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends. Mantel is credited with re-energizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.

Vinnie Politan hosts A&E’s new ‘Court Night Live’

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — In 2020, A&E was riding high with a hugely successful “Live PD” series where live cameras followed cops on patrol in different cities, an unedited version of “Cops.” But after the George Floyd murders and a reckoning on police brutality and race, A&E felt pressured to drop …

Why 'All in the Family' would be all but impossible to pull off today

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Norman Lear turned 100 on July 27, and to belatedly mark the occasion, ABC aired a star-encrusted tribute Thursday, "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter." On broadcast television, the producer's home for nearly all his TV career.

Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show

  • AP

The NFL says Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with this season’s Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years. Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights. Apple is also negotiating with the NFL for the rights to the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer’s home market.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory. That is according to panelists at a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress, executives say changes they were forced to make due to the pandemic had some benefits, including better sanitization procedures and the elimination of buffets in some places. The industry also learned  how to operate with fewer workers.

Prime Video averages 15.3M viewers in its NFL season opener

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement. Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 13.0 million using only Nielsen’s ratings. That is a 47% increase from last year’s Week 2 game between Washington and the New York Giants, which averaged 8.84 million on NFL Network. It was also the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS’ “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.