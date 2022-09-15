Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week on Wednesday with a starry front row and a runway full of big hair, disco cowgirls and sequins for miles. As Madonna, her daughter Lourdes and Chris Rock looked on, love was clearly on Ford's mind, and dancing all night. He used a reflective runway worthy of all that shine and his soundtrack of “Addicted to Love” and “Pure/Honey” for this party, ’70s and ’80s style. Ford switched it up and slowed it down at the end as Freddie Mercury's “Time” blasted for a series of metallic sequin evening gowns featured on supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, among others.