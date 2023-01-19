- AP
Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands. He was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy. The ground search has been suspended since Saturday because of dangerous conditions, and will be resumed when it's safe. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1989 British romance “A Room With a View,” and had major roles in the films “Arachnophobia," “Naked Lunch” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Leslie Jones brought a burst of energy to “The Daily Show” as a guest host Tuesday, and some fans of the series were all for it.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Miss Universe Organization and its chief executive have issued statements defending their 2023 champion, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, amid allegations that the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants were rigged.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears just wanted some pasta.
‘Some girls at Miss Universe did not know there was a war in Ukraine,’ Miss Ukraine said of the recent pageant
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Miss Ukraine didn’t win the weekend’s Miss Universe pageant. That honor went to Miss USA. But that wasn’t what broke Viktoria Apanasenko’s heart in New Orleans Saturday.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nominations for the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards are out — and proud.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dolly Parton is among several prominent figures in the music industry and beyond who are mourning the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jesse Eisenberg makes his feature directing debut with “When You Finish Saving the World,” starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and teenage son. They are immensely privileged but still struggle to connect while pursuing stand-in relationships outside of the home. “Eisenberg, who has already proven himself to be a talented, unsparing writer, shows promise as a director. He has not made a flashy art film, but a smart, biting and occasionally sweet character piece about unlikable characters that you still may want to root for,” writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. The R-rated film opens in theaters Friday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sally Field is adding another illustrious honor to her resume.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg and groundbreaking Latin music superstar Gloria Estefan highlight a diverse list of new inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"For over 25 years I have designed costumes for Ms. Angela Bassett … totaling nearly 200 costumes and counting. I can think of two numbers that haven't changed in over 25 years. My mom's phone number and Angela Bassett's measurements." — Ruth E. Carter
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A dedicated fan of "The Goonies" is looking to bring new life to one of the film's essential locations nearly 40 years after the movie premiered in 1985.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John Larroquette's role in 1974's "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" wasn't exactly a cushy job. But it was apparently a kush-y one.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's impossible to generalize about television except to say that there's too much of it, but here and there, in a small way, we seem to be experiencing something of a neoclassical phase. Reheating old series and seasoning them to modern tastes — often to make them darker, more psychological…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The comma makes all the difference in the title “Alice, Darling.” It’s not an endearment, but rather, depending on what’s next, could be a request, a behest, an entreaty, perhaps even a demand, an order or a backhanded compliment. The title’s grammatical structure is a clever bit of wordplay…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'MISSING'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Meryl Streep has joined the Season 3 cast of "Only Murders in the Building."
- AP
Novelist Meg Medina is the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, a selection made by the Library of Congress. Medina, a Cuban American whose books include the acclaimed middle grade novel “Merci Suárez Changes Gears,” is the eighth National Ambassador. Medina, the first Hispanic ambassador, succeeds Jason Reynolds and will serve a 2-year term. She hopes to build relationships between families and libraries and host ”book talks” with kids around the country. Previous ambassadors include Jacqueline Woodson, Walter Dean Myers and Katherine Paterson.
Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against alleged home intruder who 'professed his love' for her
- Christian Martinez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Pop singer Billie Eilish has filed a request for a restraining order against the 39-year-old man accused of breaking into her parents' Los Angeles home this month, court documents show.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A tense and at times confusing 911 call preceded singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death on Jan. 12.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
China appears to have loosened its restrictions on the release of Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel movies in the world's most populous country and its second-largest box office market.