The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DEEPTI HAJELA - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, decades even, allegations swirled that R&B superstar R. Kelly was abusing young women and girls, with seeming impunity.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — “We bend, we don't break. We sway!” sings the chorus in the second act of Terence Blanchard's "Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ lawyer has taken Jamie Spears to task in the wake of new allegations of intrusive and possibly illegal surveillance.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
ST. LOUIS — Sunday night in St. Louis, the Rolling Stones pulled off what would have seemed inconceivable at any other time in the band's long history: touring without venerable drummer Charlie Watts.
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press
-
“Robert E. Lee: A Life” by Allen C. Guelzo (Knopf)
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Even though Lil Nas X gave Drake a run for his money, the “Certified Lover Boy” prevailed.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has long faced and denied allegations of lurid behavior and sex abuse. A jury has now found him guilty of sex trafficking in a federal trial in New York stemming from those allegations.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When playwright Matthew López accepted the prize for best play at the 74th Tony Awards, he became the first Latino in history to win the top drama category. He also became the first best-play winner to use the de-gendering term “Latiné" to refer to people of Latin American descent.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Say hello to the Season 47 cast of "Saturday Night Live," which includes familiar faces as well as some fresh talent.
‘The Many Saints of Newark’ aims to be more than a ‘Sopranos’ prequel — writer and stars meet in Chicago to talk about their creation
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — It’s a sunny weekday morning before opening time at Bucktown’s Club Lucky. A couple of large black SUVs appear to be guarding the intersection of Wabansia and Honore, engines off, parked by the entrance, drivers killing time.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — “The View” has averted a COVID crisis, but not before a little chaos.
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds new cast members including Chicago comedian Sarah Sherman, aka Sarah Squirm. Beck Bennett departs
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Saturday Night Live” has announced three new cast members are joining the show for its 47th season, including former Chicago comedian Sarah Sherman. Not returning is Beck Bennett (who joined the show in 2013) and Lauren Holt, who was a featured player last year.
Beck Bennett exits ‘Saturday Night Live,’ but Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon will return
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Despite last season’s tearful final episode, almost the entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” will be back at 30 Rock this year.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
The legendary Athens, Georgia, rock band R.E.M. will never get back together to tour or even make new music, lead singer Michael Stipe recently told a New York City radio station.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver has joined the chorus of advocates condemning the Biden administration’s treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border after photos surfaced of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback appearing to swing their reins like whips.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Michael Gandolfini share how ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ expands ‘The Sopranos’ legacy
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
More than a decade after “The Sopranos” cut to black, a prequel movie is here to shed light on the New Jersey crime family’s backstory.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” will return for its new season on Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, the show said on Monday.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Fans who worried that the pandemic may have finally brought an end to Bob Dylan's so-called Never-Ending Tour can rest easy: He just announced his first batch of tour dates for November.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The two co-hosts of “The View” whose COVID-19 tests derailed a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week said Monday that their results turned out to be false positives.
Everything we learned from Netflix’s TUDUM presentation, from the return of ‘The Crown’ to a first look at ‘Sandman’
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Whoever came up with the idea of savoring good news forgot to tell Netflix.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sam Asghari has high expectations for Netflix's forthcoming documentary about Britney Spears, his new fiancee, despite other recent films leaving "a bad after taste" in his mouth.