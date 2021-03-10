- Rohan Preston Star Tribune (TNS)
Firebrand Black leader Malcolm X is arguably the most famous American to have had a personal transformation in prison. But for millions of others serving time in the world's largest correctional system, prison is not a place for correction. Instead, inmates become hardened, or broken.
- Ginny Greene Star Tribune (TNS)
Mystery, lies and intense family drama such as only the British can manufacture all crash together in the latest book from the bestselling author of "The Au Pair."
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
“The Great Filling Station Holdup: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Jimmy Buffett” edited by Josh Pachter. Down & Out Books, 274 pages, $16.95
- Colette Bancroft Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
A decade ago, Nina Morgan made an unimaginable choice to keep her family safe: Leave them.
- Laurie Hertzel Star Tribune (TNS)
"Pianos and Flowers," by Alexander McCall Smith
- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES – For nearly two decades, Read Across America, the nation's largest celebration of literacy, was built around the work of one writer.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who romanced three women, including “black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis, in order to con them out of money for his phony businesses was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison.
NEW YORK (AP) — Buzzfeed announced Tuesday that it has laid off 45 reporters, editors and producers from the newly acquired HuffPost.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
More than two weeks after a Los Angeles Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Associaition, and days after the group pledged “transformational change,” the HFPA leadership announced it was retaining a strategic diversity adviser and an outside law firm to “guard against any ex…
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Worldwide viewership of Oprah Winfrey's interview with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan is up to nearly 50 million people — and counting — as CBS quickly scheduled a Friday night rerun for anyone who missed it the first time.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Tom Holland has bravely stripped off his Spider-Man costume to play a gritty, heroin-addicted veteran in the new movie “Cherry,” looking in no way like a superhero. Unfortunately, no one told the filmmakers.
- By DAVE BRYAN Associated Press
Roger Mudd, the longtime political correspondent and anchor for NBC and CBS who once stumped Sen. Edward Kennedy by simply asking why he wanted to be president, has died. He was 93.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Patti Smith performed a mini-concert at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday to honor photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and add her voice to a series of pop-up events that represent New York City's first baby steps toward the return of live indoor performances.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A chance meeting at a dinner party by two people reluctant to be at that dinner party has resulted in a cookbook perfect for your next dinner party.
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is hiring two advisers to assist with implementation of its “sweeping plan” to add diversity to the Golden Globes.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
A record number of female directors are nominated for next month’s BAFTA Film Awards in what’s a far more diverse lineup of finalists than last year.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have been nominated for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild, marking the first time two women have ever competed for the guild's top honor.
- By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British talk show host Piers Morgan on Tuesday quit “Good Morning Britain” after making contentious comments about Meghan following her bombshell interview about the royal family.
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After two consecutive years in which women were excluded from the feature film category entirely, this year’s lineup of Directors Guild Awards nominees included two women, a new record which also marks the first time two women will compete against each other in the category.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace on Tuesday responded to Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Here is the statement in full.