LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor pleaded guilty Monday to running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty on Monday in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay sufficiently for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire.
NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniel Craig first got the gig, he felt like something had gone amiss. “You’ve got the wrong guy,” he told the producers.
Natalie Morales has been named a permanent co-host of “The Talk.”
Those punks aren’t feeling so lucky now.
“Bridgerton” hair and makeup designer Marc Pilcher, who won an Emmy just weeks ago, died Sunday of COVID-19.
A funny thing happened on the way to Netflix for the musical "Diana." The company of the show, which had a rackety premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2019, appears to have boned up on "The Crown."
As Robert Graves wrote when he was ridding himself of stultifying English conventions, a generation before Sir Ian Fleming created James Bond: Goodbye to all that.
Hulu’s president, Kelly Campbell, is leaving her role after just 19 months.
DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin was given a bit of posthumous R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Monday when a post office in her hometown of Detroit was named after the late singer.
Chadwick Boseman's legacy will continue to loom large: Howard University and Netflix have established a $5.4 million scholarship in the name of the late actor and awarded it to four students at his alma mater.
LOS ANGELES — New Kids on the Block have invited some old friends on their forthcoming national tour.
Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski has accused singer Robin Thicke of sexually assaulting her while shooting the music video for 2013's "Blurred Lines."
It’s a plot twist for Ozy Media.
PARIS (AP) — Stella McCartney’s virus-conscious show was shown to a fraction of the normal Paris audience. But that did not detract from its energy or celebrity pull.
“The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towels (Viking)
Comrade Grimes has broken her silence on those paparazzi photos of her reading a copy of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels' "Communist Manifesto" shortly after she sort of broke up with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.
BEIRUT (AP) — More than 100 students, alumni and faculty members of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music have been flown out of Kabul on their way to Portugal, where the government has agreed to grant them asylum, the institute's director said Monday.
MOSCOW (AP) — In a historic first, Russia is set to launch an actor and a film director into space to make a feature film in orbit — a project the nation's space chief has hailed as a chance to raise the prestige of Russia's space program.