  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel. At the beginning of his career, that meant R&B-informed reggaeton when the rest of the industry leaned into “popetón,” a tried-and-true pop formula. His innovation continues on “Playa Saturno,” a surprise spinoff to his 2022 album “Saturno." It's an idyllic soundtrack for a beach party in outer space, The Associated Press' Maria Sherman writes, a collection of songs that demonstrate Alejandro’s keen ear and respect for those performers who laid the path for his success.

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Wondering if you should choose to accept the latest “Mission: Impossible” entry? Put it another way: Do you really want to disappoint Tom Cruise? On the first day cameras were rolling for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One,” Cruise drove a motorcycle off an actual 4,000-foot Norwegian cliff and parachuted down. He did it for you. The least you can do to repay him is watch his movie, right? If you give in, you’re in for a treat — a heart-pounding, never dragging, mission accomplished that takes audiences from the frozen Bering Sea to the rooftop of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Steven Soderbergh's latest project is the series “Full Circle” for Max debuting Thursday. It's about a kidnapping planned to avenge a previous wrong that goes awry. The show features a large cast including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beets and Dennis Quaid. Details are slowly revealed throughout its six episodes. Soderbergh said the show required writing and re-shoots and his cast needed to be fluid to adapt. It’s a story he says with “a lot going on, especially in the first two episodes but it’s going to land you in a very different place than where you started.”

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In Alice Troughton’s “The Lesson,” a strapping and handsome young man named Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack, “Peaky Blinders”) (even his name sounds young), an aspiring writer, moves in with the wealthy family of a famous, older and mercurial fellow writer named J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant…

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a “vile sexual predator” who drugged and assaulted him has told a London jury he later joked about the incident. The man testified Monday that he was being satirical when he said he might have to resort to having sex with the Oscar winner if he couldn’t find work. He says humor helped him cope with trauma. The man is the fourth alleged victim to accuse the two-time Oscar winner of sex assault between 2001 and 2013. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend

  • AP

A California judge has dismissed sex charges against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. Robicheaux previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.” The Orange County Register reports that Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen determined there was not sufficient evidence on the sex charges. The pair also faces drug charges and Robicheaux faces weapons charges. They previously pleaded not guilty and are due in court July 19.

  • By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press

What do you do when your writing career lasts seven decades but you haven’t said everything you once thought about saying? If you’re John McPhee, you crack open your notebooks and give fans a taste of the stories you never wrote. That’s the premise behind “Tabula Rasa,” which the 92-year-old McPhee wryly indicates is “Volume 1.” There are plenty of snippets here that will make readers wish McPhee had indeed delved deeper into particular topics. Some of the best writing in this collection could be considered memoir, says Associated Press critic Rob Merrill.

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - The Associated Press

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Giorgio Parisi walks readers through his research on spin glasses and the history of scientific discoveries in “In a Flight of Starlings: The Wonders of Complex Systems.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Parisi's book avoids making readers feel like they've wandered into a lecture hall. But DeMillo says the book most importantly serves as a forceful argument for scientific literacy. Parisi challenges scientists to do more to demystify their work and to help the public understand its role in culture. DeMillo argues Parisi’s book is a step toward making physics feel more accessible and less like magic.

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “Sleepless City,” award-winning crime novelist Reed Farrel Coleman introduces Nick Ryan, a New York City cop turned fixer for the metropolis’s power elite. His first assignments: Whitewash the police shooting of two unarmed Black citizens before the truth comes out and provokes more racial violence. Then track down a crooked financier who looted the police union pension fund and get the money back. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the result is a beautifully written portrait of an American city; a fast-paced, tension-laden plot; and a flawed hero willing and able to administer his own brand of justice regardless of personal cost.