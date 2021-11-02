Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

+4
Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat
National
AP

Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat

  • By JEFF AMY - Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book.

Entertainment
AP

Jeff Foxworthy tapes Netflix special in Minneapolis

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — "Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby," recorded for Netflix at the Pantages Theatre in 2019, ended up getting an Emmy nomination. That may be one reason Jeff Foxworthy chose the same venue to tape his own special for the streaming giant.

Entertainment
AP

'Army of Thieves' review: Heist movie comes up empty

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

According to "Army of Thieves," the art of safecracking simply comes down to listening. No matter the safe nor how intricate the model, an ear to its door while spinning the dial is the key to unlocking all of its treasures. Ear, door, voila! You're in.