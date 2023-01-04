The stars of the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet” have sued Paramount Pictures for more than $500 million over a nude scene shot when they were teens. Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting filed the suit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging sexual abuse and fraud. The suit says director Franco Zeffirelli initially told the actors, who were 15 and 16 at the time, that they would wear flesh-colored undergarments in the film's bedroom scene. But the suit says the director demanded they shoot the scene nude on the day of filming. An email seeking comment from representatives of Paramount was not immediately returned.