The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- +2
- By ADRIAN SAINZ, JONATHAN MATTISE and BEN FINLEY - Associated Press
-
A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny. The former NFL player is asking a court to end the agreement, called a conservatorship, reached in 2004 with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. He's accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. The Tuohys deny they kept money from him from the film about his life, “The Blind Side.” The agreement has drawn criticism, including from one expert who questions how and why it was reached.
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press
-
Normally, the weeks heading up to Friday’s release of the DC film “Blue Beetle” would be a triumphant, celebratory time for its filmmakers and Latino-led cast. But with the actors and writers strike in full swing, its stars have been sidelined. Director Ángel Manuel Soto has made sure they’re not forgotten, doing interviews to promote the film and finding inventive ways to make sure his cast is represented. Those include holding a photo of “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña over his face at a screening this week and wearing a custom T-shirt made in the style of Mexican Loteria cards representing the cast. The film has been celebrated for its authentic portrayal of a Mexican American family.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
Migos rapper Quavo has released his second solo album, “Rocket Power.” It is his first full-length release since his bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley in 2022. Its release was delayed two weeks to “run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” as Quavo wrote on Instagram. Little was known about the album prior to its release. Takeoff appears on two of the album's tracks, “Patty Cake” and “Back Where It Started.” “Rocket Power” follows Quavo’s solo debut album, 2018’s “Quavo Huncho,”
- By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press
-
Reneé Rapp sings about the trials of trusting oneself and the tribulations of communicating with others on her debut album, “Snow Angel.” In other words: She waits by a phone and hopes that it rings, she overthinks and knows it, writes The Associated Press' Elise Ryan. The album’s 12 tracks — with lyrics navigating relationships, sexuality, growing up and those themes' accompanying anxieties — oscillate between shimmery, upbeat pop and robust ballads. The tracks are cathartic, at times tragic and at others, knowingly petty. The thematic and sonic range combines into a worthy debut for an artist with an already-proven versatility. “Snow Angel” is out Friday.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
-
Old photos can be a treasure that keeps on giving — if you can get them out of boxes and drawers and get at them. That's where digitization comes in. The options for preserving analog photos that were shot in the decades before smartphones are increasing. It's not always cheap, but it creates a way to take your images from yesterday and not only safekeep them but share them far more easily. And many people are doing it. As one of them says, resurrecting those old images and seeing what's in them can “replace some of the glue that's gone away.”
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
-
Hozier’s third album, “Unreal Unearth,” is a journey that ebbs and flows from start to finish. The release highlights the singer-songwriter’s soft acoustic ballads, the kind commonly associated with cozy falls, writes The Associated Press' Karena Phan. Hozier also shows off his vocal prowess in powerful songs meant to be sung at the top of his lungs. Ultimately, the album is a collection of the Irish musician's strengths. And with each track, listeners learn to “unearth” a new layer of his sonic journey, from loud to quiet, from dark to light.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A right-wing commentator is urging fellow conservatives to be “more homophobic” and take their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric “up a notch.”
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
Reggie, a border terrier with an optimistic outlook on life, loves his owner, Doug. Doug despises Reggie. Reggie meets a bunch of strays and learns what family's all about. Then, everyone embarks on a journey to bite off Doug's favorite body part. “Strays," voiced by Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx and directed by Josh Greenbaum, is furry, foul, filthy, and only occasionally funny, writes Associated Press film critic Jocelyn Noveck. The live-action film stars real-life dogs — voiced by Ferrell, Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park — and a supporting cast of humans, including Will Forte as the most odious dog owner you'll ever meet. Opens in theaters Friday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The reality is Rachel Leviss — formerly known to “Vanderpump Rules” viewers as Raquel — will not be returning to the Bravo series following the fallout from her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — "Fargo" is coming home.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending August 11th
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Barbie” and “Fast X,” two of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, will be available outside of movie theaters next month.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx says he’s on the road to feeling like himself again after the “unexpected dark journey” that landed him in the hospital earlier this year.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A scammer pretending to be "Stranger Things" star Dacre Montgomery turned a single mom's world upside down.
Carlos Vives and Juanes combine forces for ‘Las Mujeres,’ linking 3 generations to Colombian classic
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ and MARIA SHERMAN - Associated Press
-
Colombian superstars Carlos Vives and Juanes have teamed up on a song for the first time, ever, to remake the Carlos Huertas’ vallenato classic, “Las Mujeres.” Vives originally covered the song on his 2009 “Clásicos de la Provincia II." That album was the sequel to Vives' 1993 breakthrough LP, released 30 years ago, a gorgeous collection of Colombian standards amped up by the Grammy-award winner’s idiosyncratic pop flair. It only makes sense that he chose to team up with another Colombian, one known for the same kind of sonic innovation — the rockstar Juanes — to celebrate. “Juanes arrived on the scene to innovate,” Vives says, while Juanes calls him “a great inspiration.”
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
BET won’t be sold after all: Paramount Global decided against selling the majority stake of the network. Paramount notified bidders — including Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Byron Allen — late Wednesday night about its decision to close the BET Media Group sale process. The outcome was confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday by a a person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly. Some popular suitors included actor-director Tyler Perry, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and businessman Byron Allen. Along with BET, the deal would have included the cable channel VH1. BET was created in 1980 by Robert and Sheila Johnson, who sold it to Viacom in 2000 for $3 billion.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari are headed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, according to court documents.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
There are a whole bunch of ideas, probably a few too many, packed into "Landscape with Invisible Hand," a smart but uneven alien invasion sci-fi comic drama that treats our first contact with interdimensional species as just another global bummer.
- Fidel Martinez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — “Blue Beetle,” the first live action superhero movie with a Latinx lead, hits theaters nationwide this Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
HGTV star Nate Berkus has been struggling psoriasis for nearly a decade and got candid about how dealing with the skin condition can be depressing and isolating.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
After Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in the trailer for the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” stoked criticism of antisemitism, the conductor’s children have come to the defense of the actor. The teaser trailer for “Maestro,” which Cooper directs and stars in, debuted this week. It offered the first close-up look at Cooper’s makeup and performance as the American composer and longtime music director of the New York Philharmonic. Cooper, who isn't Jewish, dons a prosthetic nose as part of his transformation into Bernstein, who was Jewish.
- Allison Armijo - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As reality TV grapples with a potential reckoning, Lisa Vanderpump has entered the chat.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.