- By BERNAT ARMANGUE - Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — On a night in the middle of July, tenors, sopranos and a choir delighted the crowd in Madrid’s luxurious Teatro Real opera house with Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece, “Turandot.”
- By MICHAEL CASEY - Associated Press
The beginning of the pandemic was devasting for the leader of the indie rock band Black Belt Eagle Scout, Katherine Paul. All her tours were canceled and she feared her music career might be over. She returned to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s homelands in western Washington. But as she walked along the Skagit River, she turned to her guitar to deal with the isolation and stress. She also recorded those snippets on her phone, the beginnings of what would become songs on her latest record “The Land, The Water, The Sky.” The new record helped launch what has probably been the most successful year so far for the band.
- By CAROLYN THOMPSON - Associated Press
For 150 years, the Chautauqua Institution has prided itself as a place that invites open dialogue and freedom of expression. But for a single moment last summer, that mission was threatened when an assailant attacked and stabbed provocative author Salman Rushdie as he was about to speak. Rushdie survived the attack and a year later continues to recover. The Chautauqua Institution is moving forward, too. Institution President Michael Hill says security has been increased but the institution is even more committed to its mission. The western New York destination has been described as NPR camp for adults, with its offering of daily lectures, arts and entertainment.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were kicked out of an airport — and no, it wasn’t for letting their kids chug some non-alcoholic brewskis.
- Sabrina Schnur - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was inside when he was shot and killed has been a source of speculation about ghosts over the last several years, according to the Las Vegas company that listed it for sale.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
After a week of silence about the cause of their abrupt breakup, the members of Anti-Flag have released separate statements about the circumstances.
Worker warned organizer 'Someone’s going to end up dead' before crowd surge at '21 Travis Scott show
- By JUAN A. LOZANO and BEN FINLEY - Associated Press
The findings of a police investigation into the deadly 2021 Astroland festival in Houston shows that some people expressed safety concerns before rapper Travis Scott took the stage. The report, released Friday, includes texts from a contract worker to an event organizer in which he warned that problems he saw made him worry, "Someone's going to end up dead." Ten attendees died in the crowd surge at the concert. In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict six people in the case, including Scott. In a police interview that's summarized in the newly released report, Scott told investigators that he never heard the crowd telling him to stop the show.
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
The rapper G Herbo has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. Prosecutors say he also agreed to forfeit nearly $140,000, the amount he benefited from the scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Snoop Dogg is using his celebrity for the greater good, donating $10,000 to help a 93-year-old at risk of being evicted from her family’s Civil War-era home in South Carolina — a plight highlighted by Tyler Perry earlier this summer.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Country singer Jimmie Allen is gearing up for a comedy tour this fall, which he announced on the heels of countersuing two women, including a former manager, who recently accused the musician of sexual assault.
Sarah Paulson sets return to Broadway in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ racially charged play ‘Appropriate’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Sarah Paulson is heading back to Broadway in a racially charged play.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Christine Romans, the longtime anchor of CNN’s “Early Start” and the network’s chief business correspondent, has left the building.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for "Barbie."]
- By RON HARRIS - Associated Press
One half of the surf-y indie rock duo Best Coast and its principal songwriter, Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” is out Friday. While easy enough on the ears, there's not really enough to delineate “Natural Disaster” from work with Best Coast bud Bobb Bruno. Usually, solo efforts offer much more of a departure than is evident here. The construction, lyrics, singing and delivery are fine but uneventful with no earworm tracks for the casual listener, writes The Associated Press’ Ron Harris. Songs like “It’s Fine,” “Easy” and “A Single Day” are cordial rock offerings, but each misses a sense of urgency and Cosentino doesn’t seem to deliver them with enough emotion to make them sound personal.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Donald Glover will be steering the ship on and off the screen for the upcoming Disney+ series "Lando," alongside his co-pilot brother, Stephen Glover.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
What do you do if your spouse accuses you of cheating? Drop a new rap single with them, of course.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nineteen years after saying "yes," Michelle Yeoh has finally said "I do": The history-making Oscar winner has wed longtime fiance Jean Todt.
Hollywood crew members voice frustration over studio greed, other unions’ silence amid SAG-WGA strike
- Holly Aguirre - New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — While A-list actors, including Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Brendan Frasier, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jane Fonda joined WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket lines earlier this week, below-the-line workers are more concerned about their own union reps’ lack of presence than Ben Affleck’s.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Rapper Travis Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." The LP was originally announced back in 2020. The full-length follows 2018's “Astroworld,” and the Astroworld tragedy Music Festival that resulted in 10 deaths due to a crowd surge. In addition to the album, Scott hosted a one-night-only release of his feature film, “Circus Maximus” at select theaters on Thursday night. “Utopia” was originally scheduled to be celebrated with a livestreamed concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but promoter Live Nation says it was canceled due to “complex production issues."
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya — who starred in Jordan Peele's horror hit "Get Out" — is producing a forthcoming Mattel movie, and although at first glance "Barney" may look like a children's feature, this film is for the angsty millennials.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and French pop star Vanessa Paradis, has reportedly been dating musician 070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena (aka Dani Moon), since January of this year.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Get your mullet-bowl cuts ready this holiday season for the aggressively '80s-looking wrestling drama "The Iron Claw."
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Command Z'