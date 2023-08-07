- Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — There's a new public sculpture outside the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. Conceptual artist Chloë Bass' work rests on a patch of gravel near the building's entrance, 16 tinted glass panels set in steel and etched with text. They're based on photographs B…
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour might be nearly impossible to get tickets for, but fans could soon get their chance to see the event of the decade in a new documentary.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
Remember the first rap song you heard? Some of your favorite rappers and DJs do. While hip-hop celebrates 50 years of life, The Associated Press asked some of the genre’s most popular artists - including Killer Mike, JT of City Girls, King Combs and Fat Joe - to recall their fondest memory and how the moment resonated with them. In the second of two parts, the AP spoke with 14 rappers and producers who reminisced about their first time listening to a song from either Tupac Tupac Shakur, Grandmaster Flash, Run-D.M.C, Uncle Luke or a close family member.
Queen Latifah, Chuck D and more rap legends on 'Rapper's Delight' and their early hip-hop influences
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
Remember the first rap song you heard? Some of your favorite rappers and DJs do. While hip-hop celebrates 50 years of life, The Associated Press asked some of the genre’s most popular artists to recall their first rap song experience and how the moment resonated with them. In the first edition, The AP spoke with 12 hip-hop legends — including Queen Latifah, Chuck D and E-40 — who described the era when “Rapper’s Delight” ruled, and whether that song or another early rap track got them hooked. Hip-hop emerged as a musical genre in 1973, but 1979's “Rapper’s Delight” was a major catalyst for introducing rap music to a broader audience.
- By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer
-
The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
A group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials is calling Gov. Ron DeSantis' takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.” The group of former governors, U.S. House members and presidential administration officials filed a “friend of the court” brief on Wednesday in Disney’s federal lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees to the board of Disney World’s governing district. Disney says the Florida governor violated the company’s free speech rights by taking over the district after Disney publicly opposed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.
‘Days of Our Lives’ producer Albert Alarr fired after 9-week investigation into sexual misconduct, bullying
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Days of Our Lives” co-executive producer Albert Alarr has exited the long-running soap opera after an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct, according to reports.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Jamie Foxx apologized Saturday over the phrasing of a recent Instagram post about the death of Jesus Christ that some accused of being antisemitic, including actor Jennifer Aniston.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are calling it quits after 13 months of marriage.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tony Bennett's family has shared details about the final moments of the legendary crooner, who died last month at 96.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi share their wedding secrets: She proposed to him, and they said 'I do' in LA
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have finally cleared the air about their mysterious wedding of a year ago.
Celine Dion's sister gives an update on the singer's stiff-person syndrome battle and says hope 'is important'
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Celine Dion's loved ones are rallying for the global superstar as she lives with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.
- AP
-
Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters each pleaded guilty Friday to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of an adult. The pleas came as the trial of the pair on charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault was about to begin. Daniels and Walters were accused by a former Rice University student of assaulting him in Houston. They had met at a reception following a performance by Daniels.
- AP
-
A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denies wrongdoing and says charges are not warranted. Ryan Koss said in a statement Friday evening that he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community of Dorset and as a fellow theater member. He says he is devastated by the fatal crash on June 12. Koss was issued a citation grossly negligent operation causing death and ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged. Police say Koss pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: