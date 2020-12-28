Pardon My Planet

Pardon My Planet
0
0
0
0
0

'Wonder Woman 1984' debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M
Entertainment
AP

'Wonder Woman 1984' debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite premiering simultaneously by streaming service, “Wonder Woman 1984” managed the best box office debut of the pandemic, opening with $16.7 million over the Christmas weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Correction: Obit-Berlind story
Entertainment
AP

Correction: Obit-Berlind story

NEW YORK (AP) — In an obituary December 26, 2020, for the Broadway producer Roger Berlind, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location of his death. He died at his home in New York City, not in Montana.

Entertainment
AP

'Club Kid' killer Michael Alig dies; overdose suspected

NEW YORK (AP) — Notorious “club kid” killer Michael Alig, who served 17 years in prison for killing his roommate over a drug debt in a case that became a book and film, has died of a suspected drug overdose six years after his release, police said. He was 54.