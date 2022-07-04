Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman. The ‘Freaky Friday’ star posted a picture on Instagram with financier Bader Shammas, saying that she was ‘stunned that you are my husband.’ The couple had announced their engagement last November. Lohan wrote that ‘every woman should feel like this everyday.’ No details about the wedding were available; People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed that the two were now married. The former child star has dealt with sobriety issues over the years but has been back to work, filming a romantic comedy for Netflix due to be released later this year.