Who would you be if you didn’t have to fit into societal expectations? Grammy Award-winner Corinne Bailey Rae answers this question for herself in her latest body of work, “Black Rainbows.” It's her fourth album and first in seven years, since “The Heart Speaks in Whispers.” If you were expecting the same woman who released “Put Your Records On” all those years ago —guess again, writes Associated Press' Mya Vinnett. On “Black Rainbows,” Rae takes a liberal approach when expressing her creative freedoms: she experiments with genres, themes, and ideas with little cohesion, taking listeners on an emotional rollercoaster. Some may be down for the ride.