Police officers cleared out parking garages at Universal Orlando Resort following a fight among juveniles that led some visitors to mistakenly believe there was an active shooter situation. The Orlando Police Department said in a tweet that the decision to clear out the premises at the theme park resort’s entertainment complex late Saturday night following the fight among several juveniles was made out of an abundance of caution to “ensure everyone is safe.” The incident comes several days after a brawl broke out between two families at crosstown rival Walt Disney World, leading to the arrests of three people for misdemeanor battery.