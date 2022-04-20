Masked man Orville Peck brings country music and air of mystery to Coachella and Stagecoach festivals
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Country and alternative rock artist Orville Peck is joining an exclusive club of musicians that have been tapped to perform at both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its sister Stagecoach Country Music Festival back-to-back in Indio this month.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 11:
- Angela Ajayi - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A Johns Hopkins professor explores the distinct trials and triumphs of Black homeownership in Baltimore.
- Jim Carmin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: The author's 11th novel is an eerie exploration to uncover the origins of a 25-year-old mystery in the woods.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Well worn and falling apart, some books are too precious to replace.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Allison Wyss uses surreal humor, vulnerability and sincerity to explore the wonder and absurdity of having a body.
- Randy Furst - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Minnesota's long anti-Black history is focus of new book.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"What I Was Afraid Of" by Eric Hanson; Tartarus Press (237 pages, $52)
Dick Simpson’s latest book looks at democracy through a Chicago lens. He shares thoughts on corruption and making our democracy better.
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — University of Illinois Chicago professor Dick Simpson has lived a life in Chicago’s political and academic spheres for more than 50 years: 44th Ward alderman from 1971-1979; executive board member of the Illinois Political Science Association, a former congressional candidate, poli…
- Mark Athitakis - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: The "Mr. Splitfoot" novelist rethinks mortality in a wide-ranging set of essays.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
"From Hollywood With Love" by Scott Meslow; Dey Street Books (432 pages, $27.99)
- By JULIET LINDERMAN, MARTHA MENDOZA and MORGAN BOCKNEK - Associated Press and Toronto Star
-
One of the world’s leading dance competition companies sells the dream of Hollywood fame to hundreds of thousands of ambitious young dancers hoping to launch careers on television, in movies and on stage.But according to a joint investigation by the Associated Press and the Toronto Star, several dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company’s powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, The problems date back to the founding of Los Angeles-based Break The Floor Productions; as the company has grown into an industry powerhouse, its leaders perpetuated a culture of sex and silence, according to interviews with dozens of former and current staff and students.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
When Oksana Stepanyuk, an award-winning soprano with the Japan Opera Foundation, performs “Melody,” composed by Myroslav Skoryk, a Ukrainian, her voice turns into a wail of mourning. It's a pensive but piercing prayer for her homeland. Stepanyuk, who has been singing in Japan for two decades, is dedicating her latest series of concerts to peace. The packed crowd at a recent Tokyo concert gave her a standing ovation and was stuffing bills into the blue and yellow boxes at the door collecting donations for Ukraine. Those who attended said they felt a sad helplessness but also a strong yearning for peace.
- AP
-
A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. Ryan Michael Reavis pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl. Investigators say Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a co-defendant. That man sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who later fatally overdosed. Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.
- Nathan Solis - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last week, the publisher of “Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology” pulled it from distribution after critics raised concerns about the white author’s qualifications to write on the book’s stated topics of the “Black experience, hip-hop music, ethics, and feminism.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears could be heading back to court over a speeding ticket.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Johnny Depp testified Tuesday that his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard is motivated by his desire to clear up “heinous and disturbing” allegations of abuse his ex-wife made against him six years ago and to prevent his friends and acquaintances from thinking he was a …
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. The two sides settled on a jury of eight men and eight women, and opening statements will begin Tuesday afternoon. Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are the defendants in the case. All are in court and all are expected to take the stand. Blac Chyna sued them for $100 million after her reality show “Rob & Chyna" was canceled.
- Randy McMullen - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area music fans have long wondered and debated over when local favorites Green Day was finally going to headline at Outside Lands, the annual three-day music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Roseanne Barr fans wanting to see the disgraced comic on TV again are in luck, thanks to a documentary airing this weekend on Reelz.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) are back, and with them comes the cutthroat world of "Better Call Saul" as it nears its conclusion.