John Miller, who has switched between journalism and law enforcement in a lengthy career, has been hired by CNN as its chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Miller most recently worked as the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and has also worked at the FBI. In journalism, he has worked at both ABC and CBS News. While at ABC, he had an extensive interview with Osama bin Laden and later covered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Miller is a prominent addition as CNN, under new chief Chris Licht, tries to steer the network away from opinion.