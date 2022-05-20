- AP
British singer-songerwriter Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his second daughter, saying he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn were “over the moon’’ at the arrival. The 31-year-old Grammy award-winner posted a picture of baby socks on his Instagram site. “We are both so in love with her,” Sheeran said in the post, without giving the child’s name. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020. Despite being in the spotlight for his music, Sheeran has remained private about his relationship with Seaborn.
- The Associated Press
Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina. Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song, has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.
- By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press
New rules about how and when actors can use guns on movie sets have failed to pass the California Legislature. Two bills did not advance out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. The bills were filed after a gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding went off and killed cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico last year. Senate Appropriations Committee chair Anthony Portantino said he decided to hold both bills in committee after entertainment industry groups failed to reach a consensus on the proposals. Portantino said he would be willing to reconsider the bills should the groups reach an agreement.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ellen Barkin had a few things to say Thursday in the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, but little of it was unique information in the context of the past several weeks in the courtroom.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Ellen DeGeneres is proud of what she's accomplished in nearly two decades as a daytime TV host, but she's ready to say goodbye. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air its last original episodes next week, Monday through Thursday. Among the guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars, with Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink on the Thursday, May 26, finale. DeGeneres says her approach to the show was to give the audience something fun and occasionally serious. She also acknowledges that who she is counted too: a TV host who is part of the LGBTQ community and was accepted by viewers.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Veteran character actor John Aylward, perhaps best known as “ER” doctor Donald Anspaugh, died Monday in his Seattle home. According to Deadline, his death was preceded by a period of declining health. He was 75.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amber Heard can count David Krumholtz as one of the famous names in her corner.
- By The Associated Press
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports. The couple first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January. They became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation. During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free. Authorities said the 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NBC News correspondent Pete Williams will retire from a broadcasting career that has spanned nearly 30 years.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On “Boyfriends” — a lovely, Laurel Canyon-ish acoustic ballad from his new album, “Harry’s House” — Harry Styles runs down some of the many reasons such figures are to be avoided.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the wake of Naomi Judd’s death, her daughter Wynonna has announced she’s going out on the Judds’ farewell tour anyway. And she won’t be singing solo.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub played a counterintelligence expert in the spy drama “24,” but in her new memoir, she claims to have been duped into an unwanted kiss from late right-wing broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Pop star Rihanna and rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
‘Men’ review: Jessie Buckley ventures into a sinister Garden of Eden in a highly unusual psychological thriller
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The last time a major filmmaker ventured into a nightmarish Garden of Eden amid a swirl of Christian and pagan warnings of the evil that men do, the filmmaker was Darren Aronofsky, the film was “Mother!” and the CinemaScore exit polls of moviegoers out for a good time awarded it a rare, how-…
- By The Associated Press
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS - Associated Press
The Greek electronic composer who wrote the unforgettable Academy Award-winning score for “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. The composer known as Vangelis was 79. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials expressed their condolences Thursday. Greek media reported that Vangelis died in a French hospital late Tuesday. Vangelis started playing the piano at age 4, although he claimed he never learned to read notes. His big breakthrough came with the score for “Chariots of Fire,” a 1981 film that told the story of two British runners in the 1924 Olympics. Vangelis’ score received one of the four Academy Awards the film won, including best picture.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Best friends Sean and Kunle are about to have one of those nights that college comedies are built around: they're going to hit parties at all seven Greek houses on campus, a feat known as the Legendary, and they're going to be the first Black students in the history of their school to accomp…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Jessie Buckley is put through the wringer in writer-director Alex Garland's art-horror provocation "Men," and not since Jennifer Lawrence endured "Mother!" has an actress been pushed further in service of a filmmaker's vision.
- By RAGAN CLARK - Associated Press
If the 13 tracks of Harry Styles’ third LP are the walls in which he lives, “Harry’s House” is a place of self-expression, happiness and healing. From the jubilant, funky “Cinema,” to the meandering cruiser “Keep Driving,” Styles shows a breadth of style that matches the album’s emotional range, writes The Associated Press' Ragan Clark in her review. Styles is confident, but not cocky, bringing self-awareness and ease into each song. He displays a talent for storytelling, whether it's his own stories of pain or joy or channeling the experiences of others. “Harry’s House” finds Styles at his best — free, observant and content. The album is out Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly working on a "juicier" docuseries for Netflix about their life at home in Montecito, California.